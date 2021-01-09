ANL 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.85%)
ASC 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
ASL 22.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
AVN 90.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.45%)
BOP 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
BYCO 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
DGKC 113.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.92%)
EPCL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
FCCL 21.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
FFBL 27.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.69%)
FFL 17.38 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.52%)
HASCOL 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 85.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.08%)
HUMNL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.12%)
JSCL 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
KAPCO 35.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.28%)
KEL 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
LOTCHEM 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 44.16 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
PAEL 42.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
PIBTL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
POWER 10.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 98.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.07%)
PRL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
PTC 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.8%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 46.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
TRG 89.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.19%)
UNITY 31.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 4,836 Increased By ▲ 30.06 (0.63%)
BR30 24,207 Increased By ▲ 109.34 (0.45%)
KSE100 45,654 Increased By ▲ 309.8 (0.68%)
KSE30 19,124 Increased By ▲ 115.53 (0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Moderna vaccine set to arrive in France as country steps up anti-COVID drive

  • Castex and Health Minister Olivier Veran visited a health centre in Tarbes, southwestern France, on Saturday as part of the government's campaign to accelerate France's vaccine rollout.
  • US-based Moderna said on Monday it would produce at least 600 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in 2021, up by 100 million doses from its previous forecast.
Reuters 09 Jan 2021

PARIS: Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine will arrive in France on Monday, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said, as the country steps up its vaccination drive following a sluggish start.

Castex and Health Minister Olivier Veran visited a health centre in Tarbes, southwestern France, on Saturday as part of the government's campaign to accelerate France's vaccine rollout.

Vaccinations against the coronavirus also took place at a centre in Taverny, near Paris. French medical regulator HAS said on Friday it had approved the Moderna vaccine, having previously cleared Pfizer/BioNTech's rival.

The French presidency also said on Saturday that President Emmanuel Macron had held phone conversations on Friday with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to discuss Europe's vaccine strategy.

US-based Moderna said on Monday it would produce at least 600 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in 2021, up by 100 million doses from its previous forecast.

Moderna Inc Pfizer BioNTech vaccine Moderna vaccine vaccination programme vaccination drive

Moderna vaccine set to arrive in France as country steps up anti-COVID drive

Indonesia's Sriwijaya Air plane lost contact shortly after taking off

PM Khan decided against visiting Quetta, upon aides' advice

SBP to launch world class ‘Rast’ payment system next week: Kamil

PM Imran arrives in Quetta to meet families of Machh victims

Mach massacre: Coal miners laid to rest in Quetta's Hazara Town

'Looking at possibilities of building our own platform', Trump says after Twitter account suspension

Twitter permanently suspends Donald Trump's account

‘Digital’ step to help contain inflation: PM

Mourners agree to conduct burials

PM praises overseas Pakistanis for record Dec remittances

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters