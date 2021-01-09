ANL 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.85%)
ASC 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
ASL 22.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
AVN 90.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.45%)
BOP 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
BYCO 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
DGKC 113.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.92%)
EPCL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
FCCL 21.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
FFBL 27.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.69%)
FFL 17.38 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.52%)
HASCOL 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 85.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.08%)
HUMNL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.12%)
JSCL 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
KAPCO 35.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.28%)
KEL 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
LOTCHEM 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 44.16 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
PAEL 42.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
PIBTL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
POWER 10.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 98.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.07%)
PRL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
PTC 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.8%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 46.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
TRG 89.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.19%)
UNITY 31.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 4,836 Increased By ▲ 30.06 (0.63%)
BR30 24,207 Increased By ▲ 109.34 (0.45%)
KSE100 45,654 Increased By ▲ 309.8 (0.68%)
KSE30 19,124 Increased By ▲ 115.53 (0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Shell & K-Electric Partner to Develop Three EV Charging Stations in Karachi

  • Shell has signed a MoU with K-Electric to jointly develop the first three Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations in Defense, Gulshan and Gadap.
BR Web Desk 09 Jan 2021

Shell has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with K-Electric to jointly develop the first three Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations in Karachi.

The 50KWH rapid chargers will be located at the Shell filling station in Defence’s Khayaban-e-Bahria, Askari filling station in Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Mardan filling station in Gadap Town, as reported by SAMAA Money.

Prompted by the recently approved EV policy in Pakistan, both Shell and K-Electric hope to expand the number of EV charging stations in the next three to five years. Both companies plan on taking advantage of the various benefits introduced in the EV Policy including lower power tariffs for charging stations and 1% duty on EV charging equipment.

Shell will be responsible for the charging station equipment, site preparation, installation and operations, while K-Electric will ensure the enhancement of the grid.

According to Shell's Retail GM, Taha Magrabi, Shell and K-Electric are keen to support the Government's EV policy and its hopes to play a fundamental role in reducing global emissions through this collaboration.

Naz Khan, K-Electric's Chief Strategy Officer also comments that the "With the Government of Pakistan announcing a target of 30% of all vehicles in the local market to be electric by 2030, KE, with Shell, looks forward to facilitating our customers towards utilizing EVs and contributing to long-term environmental sustainability."

Shell KE KElectric electric cars electric vehicles EV chargers SUVs and electric vehicles

Shell & K-Electric Partner to Develop Three EV Charging Stations in Karachi

Indonesia's Sriwijaya Air plane lost contact shortly after taking off

SBP to launch world class ‘Rast’ payment system next week: Kamil

PM Imran arrives in Quetta to meet families of Machh victims

Mach massacre: Coal miners laid to rest in Quetta's Hazara Town

'Looking at possibilities of building our own platform', Trump says after Twitter account suspension

Twitter permanently suspends Donald Trump's account

‘Digital’ step to help contain inflation: PM

Mourners agree to conduct burials

PM praises overseas Pakistanis for record Dec remittances

H1 workers’ remittances post 25pc growth

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters