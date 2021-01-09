ANL 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
ASC 16.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
ASL 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.79%)
AVN 88.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.04%)
BOP 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.83%)
BYCO 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.28%)
DGKC 113.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.19%)
EPCL 49.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.2%)
FCCL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
FFBL 26.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.54%)
FFL 17.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.38%)
HASCOL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.99%)
HUBC 85.90 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.54%)
HUMNL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (14.56%)
JSCL 29.27 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.99%)
KAPCO 37.32 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (3.96%)
KEL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 16.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 43.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.97%)
PAEL 42.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.25%)
POWER 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.92%)
PPL 98.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.34%)
PRL 25.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.17%)
PTC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.31%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (12.73%)
SNGP 47.33 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.72%)
TRG 88.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.23%)
UNITY 30.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.02%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.69%)
BR100 4,843 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (0.15%)
BR30 24,267 Increased By ▲ 59.82 (0.25%)
KSE100 45,605 Decreased By ▼ -48.92 (-0.11%)
KSE30 19,096 Decreased By ▼ -27.72 (-0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

SBP to launch world class ‘Raast’ payment system next week: Kamil

  • “From Monday onwards, the central bank will initiate a new payment system called ‘Rast’, as we believe this a right way forward for the country,” said Kamil.
  • Kamil informed that the upcoming payment system has been implemented in advanced countries i.e. UK and Australia.
Ali Ahmed Updated 11 Jan 2021

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is all set to introduce a world-class payment system called ‘Raast,’ which will be a huge leap in the digitization of the country’s financial mechanism.

The development was announced by the Deputy Governor SBP, Sima Kamil while talking to a private media outlet, she said that the central bank from Monday 11th January, 2021. “From Monday onwards, the central bank will initiate a new payment system called ‘Raast’, as we believe this a right way forward for the country,” said Kamil.

Deputy Governor SBP said that despite the availability of 160 million mobile phones, our digital economic participation is very limited, as people rely on cash for payments. She informed that under the new system, the central bank aims to reduce the volume of cash-based transactions, as a number of social issues arise due to the prevalent system.

Kamil shared that in the first step, instant credit of dividends from listed companies to shareholders will be initiated. “In the next phase, that will take a number of months the payment system would digitize the payments made to government employees in wages and pension, this would be fast, free and safe,” she said.

Earlier, Governor SBP Reza Baqir briefed the forum about the significant progress made since the last stakeholder’s consultative meeting and the important steps taken by SBP to facilitate digital payments.

He said that the development of Pakistan’s Instant Payments System project powered by SBP in collaboration with its partners has progressed significantly and the Prime Minister of Pakistan will soon launch the completion of its first phase. This phase will enable instant transfer of dividend payments directly into the bank accounts of investors by Central Depository Company (CDC).

Talking about the scope of ‘Rast’ payment system, Kamil informed that in the next phase the upcoming payment system would digitize the BISP and Ehsaas payments by June. “Some 16 million women would be facilitated with this system,” she said.

Kamil informed that the upcoming payment system has been implemented in advanced countries i.e. UK and Australia.

The Deputy Governor SBP informed that after June, ‘Person to Person’ payments will begin and by December, a common man could make payments through QR codes.

Dr. Reza Baqir SBP Ehsaas Ms. Sima Kamil Rast

SBP to launch world class ‘Raast’ payment system next week: Kamil

COVID-19: Govt's plan to procure vaccine is insufficient to protect country's 220 million population

Pakistan reports 32 fatalities, 1,877 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

NEPRA hikes up electricity rates by Rs 1.06 per unit

Afghan delegation led by Karim Khalili to arrive in Islamabad today on three-day visit

Bitcoin hits one-week low as rising US yields dent rally

Biden to receive second Covid vaccine dose Monday

Divers search Indonesian plane wreckage for black boxes

PM derives satisfaction from taxation efforts

JPMorgan halts all political donations after US Capitol attack

Pompeo says US designating Yemen's Huthis a terrorist group

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.