ANL 28.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.38%)
ASC 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.29%)
ASL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.13%)
AVN 90.35 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.87%)
BOP 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.84%)
BYCO 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (8.38%)
DGKC 114.50 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (0.95%)
EPCL 49.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.22%)
FCCL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFBL 27.72 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (8.45%)
FFL 17.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.75%)
HASCOL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
HUBC 85.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.96%)
HUMNL 6.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.31%)
KAPCO 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.78%)
KEL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.86%)
LOTCHEM 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.49%)
MLCF 44.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.1%)
PAEL 42.74 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.69%)
PIBTL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
POWER 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.05%)
PPL 98.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.31%)
PRL 26.26 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.26%)
PTC 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.79%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
SNGP 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.16%)
TRG 89.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.12%)
UNITY 31.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.6%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 4,836 Increased By ▲ 30.06 (0.63%)
BR30 24,207 Increased By ▲ 109.34 (0.45%)
KSE100 45,654 Increased By ▲ 309.8 (0.68%)
KSE30 19,124 Increased By ▲ 115.53 (0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Solidarity with Hazara community: Nawaz directs PML-N leaders, workers to participate in sit-ins

Recorder Report 09 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former premier Nawaz Sharif has strongly endorsed the call for demonstration in support of Hazara community and directed the party leaders, workers and supporters to wholeheartedly participate in the countrywide protest demonstrations.

According to the PML-N central secretary information Marriyum Aurangzeb, the party supremo has also called for taking up the matter at the platform of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

She said the party leadership instructed all regional leadership, workers, and supporters to ensure their participation in all protest demonstrations across the country, and to express robust solidarity with the aggrieved community.

“Nawaz Sharif has also told the Hazara community that the entire country stands with them at this time of crisis…” she said.

She said Nawaz had also directed former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to contact PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and other leadership of the forum immediately.

Earlier on Thursday, the PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) secretary general Abdul Ghafoor Haidery visited the protesting Hazara community who are staging a sit-in protest in Quetta for the sixth day now along with the dead bodies demanding prime minister Imran Khan to visit them.

At least 11 coalminers belonging to the Hazara community were killed in Machh area of Balochistan on Sunday last after unknown armed militants kidnapped them.

Nawaz Sharif also took to the Twitter on Friday and criticised PM Khan’s remarks in which he urged the Hazara community to bury the dead bodies of their loved ones and refrain from ‘blackmailing’ him.

“A person who becomes prime minister with the blessings of a ‘few generals’, can never feel the pain of the people. The oppressed people, sitting along with the dead bodies of their loved ones are looking towards a ‘heartless’ man who is calling them ‘blackmailers’ and sprinkling salt into their wounds. Do those who impose this ‘stone-hearted’ person have any regrets?” Nawaz Sharif twitted.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PDM Pakistan Democratic Movement Nawaz Hazara community

Solidarity with Hazara community: Nawaz directs PML-N leaders, workers to participate in sit-ins

Mourners agree to conduct burials

PM praises overseas Pakistanis for record Dec remittances

H1 workers’ remittances post 25pc growth

MoC all set to finalise NFLP

SPI up 0.06pc WoW

Tanzania inks $1.3bn railway deal with Chinese firms

Export of Kinnow halts due to sit-in

Hazaras upbraided for not burying their loved ones

Captive power units: There must be no gas consumption on Sunday, industries told

Harmonization of GST: FBR, PRAs to sit together on 12th

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.