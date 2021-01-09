Solidarity with Hazara community: Nawaz directs PML-N leaders, workers to participate in sit-ins

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former premier Nawaz Sharif has strongly endorsed the call for demonstration in support of Hazara community and directed the party leaders, workers and supporters to wholeheartedly participate in the countrywide protest demonstrations.

According to the PML-N central secretary information Marriyum Aurangzeb, the party supremo has also called for taking up the matter at the platform of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

She said the party leadership instructed all regional leadership, workers, and supporters to ensure their participation in all protest demonstrations across the country, and to express robust solidarity with the aggrieved community.

“Nawaz Sharif has also told the Hazara community that the entire country stands with them at this time of crisis…” she said.

She said Nawaz had also directed former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to contact PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and other leadership of the forum immediately.

Earlier on Thursday, the PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) secretary general Abdul Ghafoor Haidery visited the protesting Hazara community who are staging a sit-in protest in Quetta for the sixth day now along with the dead bodies demanding prime minister Imran Khan to visit them.

At least 11 coalminers belonging to the Hazara community were killed in Machh area of Balochistan on Sunday last after unknown armed militants kidnapped them.

Nawaz Sharif also took to the Twitter on Friday and criticised PM Khan’s remarks in which he urged the Hazara community to bury the dead bodies of their loved ones and refrain from ‘blackmailing’ him.

“A person who becomes prime minister with the blessings of a ‘few generals’, can never feel the pain of the people. The oppressed people, sitting along with the dead bodies of their loved ones are looking towards a ‘heartless’ man who is calling them ‘blackmailers’ and sprinkling salt into their wounds. Do those who impose this ‘stone-hearted’ person have any regrets?” Nawaz Sharif twitted.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021