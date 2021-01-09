SITE body concerned at heaps of garbage and waste

KARACHI: Abdul Hadi, President of SITE Association of Industry, has expressed deep concern over heaps of garbage and waste everywhere in SITE area Karachi; the oldest & largest industrial zone of Pakistan.

He said that in the absence of an effective system to lift garbage & waste from the area, SITE industrial area is giving the look of a big ‘Kachra Kundi’ and has demanded to immediately lift garbage and waste, particularly from the ‘Koyla Kaanta’ dumping point which is hindering the smooth flow of import /export cargo in the area, mentioning that heaps of garbage are adding to the woes of industrialists of SITE area.

President SITE has in this connection, sent a letter to the Managing Director of Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) giving proposals to clean the area, mentioning in particular the ‘Koyla Kaanta’ dumping point in SITE which has now blocked the road, making it extremely difficult to pass by it besides hindering flow of traffic.

“Koyla Kaanta’ dumping point in SITE area should be completely cleared, once forever, through operation by SSWMB after which, no dumping of any sort should be allowed and to ensure that the dumping point remains clear in future, surveillance through CCTV cameras should be done”, he proposed. As an alternate of ‘Koyla Kaanta’, Municipal Waste and Debris be dumped at ‘Gutter Bagicha’ by SITE Limited. The SSWMB should be responsible to transfer all the waste from ‘Gutter Bagicha’ to the landfill sites.

Abdul Hadi expressed the confidence that if steps are taken in the light of these proposals, SITE area can be cleaned to present a better look with healthy environment. He urged the concerned government departments to play their role in this regard and help in cleaning SITE area so that movement of import/ export cargo continues unhindered.

