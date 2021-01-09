ANL 28.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.38%)
ASC 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.29%)
ASL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.13%)
AVN 90.35 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.87%)
BOP 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.84%)
BYCO 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (8.38%)
DGKC 114.50 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (0.95%)
EPCL 49.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.22%)
FCCL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFBL 27.72 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (8.45%)
FFL 17.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.75%)
HASCOL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
HUBC 85.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.96%)
HUMNL 6.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.31%)
KAPCO 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.78%)
KEL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.86%)
LOTCHEM 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.49%)
MLCF 44.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.1%)
PAEL 42.74 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.69%)
PIBTL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
POWER 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.05%)
PPL 98.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.31%)
PRL 26.26 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.26%)
PTC 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.79%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
SNGP 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.16%)
TRG 89.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.12%)
UNITY 31.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.6%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 4,836 Increased By ▲ 30.06 (0.63%)
BR30 24,207 Increased By ▲ 109.34 (0.45%)
KSE100 45,654 Increased By ▲ 309.8 (0.68%)
KSE30 19,124 Increased By ▲ 115.53 (0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SITE body concerned at heaps of garbage and waste

Recorder Report 09 Jan 2021

KARACHI: Abdul Hadi, President of SITE Association of Industry, has expressed deep concern over heaps of garbage and waste everywhere in SITE area Karachi; the oldest & largest industrial zone of Pakistan.

He said that in the absence of an effective system to lift garbage & waste from the area, SITE industrial area is giving the look of a big ‘Kachra Kundi’ and has demanded to immediately lift garbage and waste, particularly from the ‘Koyla Kaanta’ dumping point which is hindering the smooth flow of import /export cargo in the area, mentioning that heaps of garbage are adding to the woes of industrialists of SITE area.

President SITE has in this connection, sent a letter to the Managing Director of Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) giving proposals to clean the area, mentioning in particular the ‘Koyla Kaanta’ dumping point in SITE which has now blocked the road, making it extremely difficult to pass by it besides hindering flow of traffic.

“Koyla Kaanta’ dumping point in SITE area should be completely cleared, once forever, through operation by SSWMB after which, no dumping of any sort should be allowed and to ensure that the dumping point remains clear in future, surveillance through CCTV cameras should be done”, he proposed. As an alternate of ‘Koyla Kaanta’, Municipal Waste and Debris be dumped at ‘Gutter Bagicha’ by SITE Limited. The SSWMB should be responsible to transfer all the waste from ‘Gutter Bagicha’ to the landfill sites.

Abdul Hadi expressed the confidence that if steps are taken in the light of these proposals, SITE area can be cleaned to present a better look with healthy environment. He urged the concerned government departments to play their role in this regard and help in cleaning SITE area so that movement of import/ export cargo continues unhindered.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

site industry garbage waste Abdul Hadi

SITE body concerned at heaps of garbage and waste

Mourners agree to conduct burials

PM praises overseas Pakistanis for record Dec remittances

H1 workers’ remittances post 25pc growth

MoC all set to finalise NFLP

SPI up 0.06pc WoW

Tanzania inks $1.3bn railway deal with Chinese firms

Export of Kinnow halts due to sit-in

Hazaras upbraided for not burying their loved ones

Captive power units: There must be no gas consumption on Sunday, industries told

Harmonization of GST: FBR, PRAs to sit together on 12th

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.