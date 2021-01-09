Shell and KE to explore possibility of EVs charging network

KARACHI: Playing an active part in the government’s aim to promote the use of electric vehicles, Shell Pakistan Limited and K-Electric Limited (KE) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), to jointly develop the first three Electric-Vehicle (EV) Charging Stations across Karachi and its connecting highways. The locations selected for installing 50 KWH Rapid chargers are; the Shell Defence Filling-Station on Khayaban-e-Bahria, Askari Filling Station at Gulshan Town and Mardan Filling Station at Gadap Town.

Over the next 3 to 5 years, Shell and KE will explore the opportunity of additional sites and strategically expand the EV charging network. While SPL will engage in the deployment of charging station equipment, site preparation, installation and manage its operations; KE will ensure grid enhancement.

Speaking at the MoU signing ceremony, Taha Magrabi, General Manager Retail of Shell Pakistan stated that: “Billions of people rely on transport to get about. There are around 1 billion cars on the world’s roads. This means that the transport sector has a fundamental role to play in helping global efforts to reduce emissions. The Government of Pakistan approved the EV policy to help tackle effects of climate change and offer affordable transport to its people. Playing a key role in this sector, SPL along with KE are keen to support the EV policy and its objectives, with our collaboration.”

K-Electric’s Chief Strategy Officer, Naz Khan said: “As the world moves towards cleaner modes of transport, KE looks to enable this shift by adding to infrastructure that will support the introduction of EVs across Karachi and Pakistan.—PR

