World
Greece extends some Covid-19 restrictions until Jan 18
- Other key sectors, including retailers and hair salons, will remain shut until Jan. 18
08 Jan 2021
ATHENS: Greece extended some restrictions to contain a surge in new coronavirus cases until Jan. 18, the government said on Friday.
The country has been in lockdown since early November due to a spike in COVID-19 infections.
Authorities have decided that kindergartens and primary schools will reopen on Jan. 11. However, other key sectors, including retailers and hair salons, will remain shut until Jan. 18, Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias said in a televised briefing.
