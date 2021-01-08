Hindu temple case: Prime suspect arrested from Karak district

Inspector General of Police (IG) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sanaullah Abbasi has announced that the police have arrested the prime suspect allegedly involved in vandalism of a Hindu temple in Karak district.

IG KPK told media that he was arrested from the Karak district and was involved in gathering public for the vandalism and inciting them to commit the act.

As many as 110 arrests have been made so far by the police for their alleged role in the incident, said Abbasi. “We will ensure complete security to minorities and their worship places.”

It is worth to mention here the Samadhi (shrine) of a Hindu saint Shri Paramhans Ji Maharaj was burnt by a mob in Karak. The samadhi is considered sacred by the Hindu community.

Chief Justice of Pakistan also took notice of the tragic incident and fixed it for hearing on January 5.