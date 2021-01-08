ANL 28.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.38%)
ASC 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.29%)
ASL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.13%)
AVN 90.35 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.87%)
BOP 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.84%)
BYCO 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (8.38%)
DGKC 114.50 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (0.95%)
EPCL 49.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.22%)
FCCL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFBL 27.72 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (8.45%)
FFL 17.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.75%)
HASCOL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
HUBC 85.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.96%)
HUMNL 6.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.31%)
KAPCO 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.78%)
KEL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.86%)
LOTCHEM 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.49%)
MLCF 44.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.1%)
PAEL 42.74 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.69%)
PIBTL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
POWER 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.05%)
PPL 98.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.31%)
PRL 26.26 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.26%)
PTC 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.79%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
SNGP 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.16%)
TRG 89.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.12%)
UNITY 31.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.6%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 4,836 Increased By ▲ 30.06 (0.63%)
BR30 24,207 Increased By ▲ 109.34 (0.45%)
KSE100 45,654 Increased By ▲ 309.8 (0.68%)
KSE30 19,124 Increased By ▲ 115.53 (0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Bird flu outbreak dents chicken sales in India, hits farmers

  • Broiler chicken prices have fallen to 60 rupees ($0.8192) a kg from around 90 rupees a week ago.
  • The industry might see some temporary disruption, but we don't see this to be a long term phenomenon and this might correct itself in a period of 15-20 days.
Reuters 08 Jan 2021

MUMBAI/BENGALURU: Broiler chicken prices in India have fallen by almost a third in a week with consumption dropping after an outbreak of avian influenza was reported in six states, industry officials told Reuters.

The sudden drop in demand and prices is compounding the woes of millions of small poultry farmers in an industry that only recently started to recover from the coronavirus outbreak-led disruption that hit sales during 2020.

"Demand has fallen nearly 30%," said Uddhav Ahire, chairman of Anand Agro Group, a poultry company based in the western city of Nashik.

Broiler chicken prices have fallen to 60 rupees ($0.8192) a kg from around 90 rupees a week ago, he said, adding that farmers are incurring losses as the production cost is more than 75 rupees.

Avian influenza, also known as bird flu, was reported in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Haryana and Gujarat earlier this week.

The central and state governments have been trying to allay consumer fears, saying consumption of chicken and eggs is safe after cooking.

"The industry might see some temporary disruption, but we don't see this to be a long term phenomenon and this might correct itself in a period of 15-20 days," said Prasanna Pedgaonkar, general manager of poultry-focused Venky's , which has seen its shares slide more than 10% this week.

Egg prices have also fallen by more than 10% in a week as small farmers try to sell their produce as quickly as possible, fearing a further drop in prices, said a poultry farmer who declined to be named.

India's poultry industry suffered heavy losses last year because of unfounded social media speculation that chickens contributed to the spread of the coronavirus, while lockdowns to contain the virus squeezed demand.

bird flu Indian farmers Broiler chicken prices

Bird flu outbreak dents chicken sales in India, hits farmers

Pakistan-US hold consultations over strategic defence dialogue: ISPR

Pakistan lifts all visa restrictions for Bangladesh citizens

Israeli tourists stealing from Dubai hotels: report

Qureshi phones Saudi, Qatari and Bahraini counterparts, appreciates 'successful' GCC summit

Bahrain crown prince presents COAS Bajwa top military award for contributions in bilateral defense cooperation

Pakistan to set up inter-faith harmony councils to resolve sectarian conflicts

Pakistan reports 2,435 new coronavirus cases, 48 deaths in 24 hours

‘True’ potential of exports discovered thru mapping effort

Trade deficit widens by 32.04pc to $2.683bn in Dec

Supply of electricity, gas: Cell established to process requests for concessionary tariff

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters