Norway aims to more than triple national CO2-price by 2030

OSLO: The Norwegian government on Friday proposed to raise a national levy on carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions more than threefold to 2,000 Norwegian crowns ($237) per tonne by 2030 to help reach the country's climate goals.

The national levy would gradually increase from around 590 crowns per tonne at present, it said when presenting its "Climate plan 2021-30".

Norway, western Europe's largest oil and gas producer, aims to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by 50-55% by 2030 compared with 1990 levels.