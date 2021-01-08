ANL 28.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.38%)
ASC 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.29%)
ASL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.13%)
AVN 90.35 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.87%)
BOP 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.84%)
BYCO 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (8.38%)
DGKC 114.50 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (0.95%)
EPCL 49.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.22%)
FCCL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFBL 27.72 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (8.45%)
FFL 17.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.75%)
HASCOL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
HUBC 85.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.96%)
HUMNL 6.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.31%)
KAPCO 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.78%)
KEL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.86%)
LOTCHEM 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.49%)
MLCF 44.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.1%)
PAEL 42.74 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.69%)
PIBTL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
POWER 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.05%)
PPL 98.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.31%)
PRL 26.26 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.26%)
PTC 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.79%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
SNGP 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.16%)
TRG 89.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.12%)
UNITY 31.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.6%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 4,854 Increased By ▲ 47.96 (1%)
BR30 24,369 Increased By ▲ 271.34 (1.13%)
KSE100 45,824 Increased By ▲ 479.36 (1.06%)
KSE30 19,206 Increased By ▲ 197.94 (1.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Facebook to pay $4.7M to Italian developer for copying its ‘Nearby’ feature

  • Milan-based appeals court ruled the Facebook's ‘Nearby’ feature was copied from Business Competence's Faround app.
BR Web Desk 08 Jan 2021
Source: Reuters
Source: Reuters

Facebook was ordered by a Milan-based appeals court to pay $4.7M in damages to an Italian developer for copying its ‘Nearby’ feature.

According to the ruling, Facebook copied the ‘Nearby’ feature from Italy’s Business Competence’s app ‘Faround.’ Faround was designed to help users find nearby places like shops, clubs, restaurants in their surrounding area using geolocalisation.

Business Competence filed a lawsuit in 2013, and a preliminary ruling was issued by the court in favour of the software developer in 2016; and it was made public in 2017, according to reports by the Reuters.

It was reported that the appeals court upheld a 2019 ruling, but raised the payment from the initial amount of 350,000 euros.

Facebook has received the court's decision and is currently examining it carefully before taking further action.

Italy facebook apps Technology Facebook Inc social media court decision app store lawsuit social media rules social media companies courts

Facebook to pay $4.7M to Italian developer for copying its ‘Nearby’ feature

Bahrain crown prince presents COAS Bajwa top military award for contributions in bilateral defense cooperation

Pakistan reports 2,435 new coronavirus cases, 48 deaths in 24 hours

‘True’ potential of exports discovered thru mapping effort

Trade deficit widens by 32.04pc to $2.683bn in Dec

Supply of electricity, gas: Cell established to process requests for concessionary tariff

US businesses condemn Capitol ‘chaos’

US Congress certifies Biden win

Pakistan closely following developments: FO

French IT firm Atos makes $10bn DXC bid approach

FBR issues forfeiture of property rules

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters