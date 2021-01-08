Mach massacre: PM says he will visit Quetta once Hazara protesters bury the deceased

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that he will only visit the Hazara community in Quetta if they bury the victims of the Mach massacre.

Speaking at the launching ceremony of the Special Technology Zones Authority in Islamabad, the PM said that he stands with the Hazara community. He urged the protesters to bury the victims, adding that they should not blackmail the PM and set a condition like this.

He said when the government had assured the protesters that they will be compensated, then why were they demanding that he visits them first and then they will bury their victims. "You do not blackmail the prime minister of any country like this...anyone will blackmail the prime minister then," the PM said.

He asked the community to first bury the victims, and then he will visit them. "I am using this platform to say that if you bury the victims today, I will go to Quetta today to meet the families of the deceased."

The Hazara community has been protesting since Sunday in Quetta that they will not bury the victims unless the PM visits them. They have been demanding the ouster of the provincial government and a judicial probe into the incident.

Speaking about the launch of Special Technology Zones Authority, the PM said the step is aimed at giving incentives to the IT sector to bolster its growth. This will provide immense job opportunities to the youth and boost the country's IT related exports, the PM said.

The premier said our expatriate Pakistanis including those in the United States can benefit from the incentives being offered to the IT companies. He expressed confidence that the establishment of technology zones will attract foreign investment.