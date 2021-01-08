ANL 29.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-4.02%)
ASC 16.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.77%)
AVN 89.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.03%)
BOP 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.9%)
BYCO 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.95%)
DGKC 113.42 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (1.68%)
EPCL 49.84 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.78%)
FCCL 21.32 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.76%)
FFBL 25.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
FFL 17.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.86%)
HASCOL 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
HUBC 86.20 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.41%)
HUMNL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.46%)
JSCL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.85%)
KAPCO 36.45 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (5.99%)
KEL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.47%)
MLCF 44.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.71%)
PAEL 42.03 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.79%)
PIBTL 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
POWER 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.75%)
PPL 100.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.22%)
PRL 25.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
PTC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.06%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.88%)
SNGP 47.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
TRG 89.25 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.31%)
UNITY 31.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.37%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
BR100 4,806 Increased By ▲ 18.52 (0.39%)
BR30 24,098 Decreased By ▼ -187 (-0.77%)
KSE100 45,345 Increased By ▲ 191.12 (0.42%)
KSE30 19,008 Increased By ▲ 86.57 (0.46%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

‘Raising a smart public sector’

Saleem Bokhari Updated 08 Jan 2021

This is apropos a Business Recorder op-ed ‘Raising a smart public sector’ carried by the newspaper on Wednesday. The writer, M. Ziauddin, has offered a highly informed perspective on the need for a smart public sector in the country. According to him, for example, “It is time, therefore, for Pakistan as well to give up its faith in the Washington consensus which was sold to poor countries on the promise that the trickle-down theory embedded within the workings of the consensus would help fuel growth in these countries and as a consequence the have-nots in these countries would automatically be lifted out of their poverty trap. It was an invalid theory.”

It is, however, important to note that in 1978 when China decided to launch economic reforms under Deng Xiaoping, almost one hundred percent of employees were employed in pubic sector. Things have changed on a massive scale in China since then. Public sector is nowhere near what it was prior to the launch of economic reforms. In case of Pakistan, however, there exists no political will to transform the existing public sector into a smart public sector.

SALEEM BOKHARI (ISLAMABAD)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

smart public sector

Saleem Bokhari

‘Raising a smart public sector’

Trade deficit widens by 32.04pc to $2.683bn in Dec

Supply of electricity, gas: Cell established to process requests for concessionary tariff

US businesses condemn Capitol ‘chaos’

US Congress certifies Biden win

Pakistan closely following developments: FO

French IT firm Atos makes $10bn DXC bid approach

FBR issues forfeiture of property rules

Incentives for construction sector: PM optimistic about provinces’ approach to extension

KE granted licence to build, operate RLNG pipeline

Smart metering system: CCOE seeks deliberations on proposed design

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.