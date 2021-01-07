World
On Capitol violence, UK's Johnson says President Trump 'completely wrong'
- "And I unreservedly condemn encouraging people to behave in the disgraceful way that they did in the Capitol."
07 Jan 2021
LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said U.S. President Donald Trump was "completely wrong" to encourage his supporters to storm the Capitol on Wednesday.
"And as you say, as you suggest, in so far as he encouraged people to storm the Capitol and in so far as the president consistently has cast doubt on the outcome of a free and fair election, I believe that that was completely wrong," he told a news conference on Thursday.
"And I unreservedly condemn encouraging people to behave in the disgraceful way that they did in the Capitol."
Pakistan expects first COVID vaccine shipment by end of January: parliamentary secretary
On Capitol violence, UK's Johnson says President Trump 'completely wrong'
PM Khan lauds Pakistani exporters, as India, Bangladesh struggle continue
Tabish Gauhar resigns as SAPM on power
Pakistan successfully conducts test flight of 'Fatah-1' rocket system: ISPR
Congress reconvenes to certify Biden's win after a day of violence and rioting
Machh incident: Protests, sit-ins by Hazara community cripple routine life in Karachi
Twitter removes Trump's tweets, warns of permanent suspension of account for violating rules
Pakistan welcomes second round of Afghan peace talks
Pro-Trump protestors storm US Capitol building
Two top White House officials resign after Capitol violence, more on the way: sources
Twitter, Facebook freeze Trump accounts as tech giants respond to storming of U.S. capitol
Read more stories
Comments