ANL 29.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-4.02%)
ASC 16.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.77%)
AVN 89.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.03%)
BOP 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.9%)
BYCO 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.95%)
DGKC 113.42 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (1.68%)
EPCL 49.84 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.78%)
FCCL 21.32 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.76%)
FFBL 25.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
FFL 17.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.86%)
HASCOL 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
HUBC 86.20 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.41%)
HUMNL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.46%)
JSCL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.85%)
KAPCO 36.45 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (5.99%)
KEL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.47%)
MLCF 44.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.71%)
PAEL 42.03 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.79%)
PIBTL 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
POWER 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.75%)
PPL 100.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.22%)
PRL 25.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
PTC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.06%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.88%)
SNGP 47.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
TRG 89.25 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.31%)
UNITY 31.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.37%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
BR100 4,806 Increased By ▲ 18.52 (0.39%)
BR30 24,098 Decreased By ▼ -187 (-0.77%)
KSE100 45,345 Increased By ▲ 191.12 (0.42%)
KSE30 19,008 Increased By ▲ 86.57 (0.46%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab to be facilitated with universal health coverage by year-end: minister

  • She said that roadmap had been devised to provide Sehat Sahulat Cards to 22 million families of the province.
APP 07 Jan 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has announced that the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) will be provided to the entire population of the province by December 2021.

She was chairing a meeting to review the roadmap for scaling up of Sehat Sahulat Card to general population and provision of universal health coverage to entire population held at Darbar Hall of Civil Secretariat, here on Thursday.

She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar wanted to provide health insurance to every citizen and the Sehat Sahult Program had been introduced for provision of the best possible health services to every citizens of the country.

She said that roadmap had been devised to provide Sehat Sahulat Cards to 22 million families of the province.

The minister said that private hospitals were being engaged along with public sector hospitals in order to facilitate all card holders.

She said that the Punjab Health Initiatives Management Company (PHIMC) had been directed to visit the public and private sector institutions of the province and submit a detailed report.

"This project requires participation and contribution of the entire society," she added.

She said that the UHC would resolve number of health issues in the province.

Punjab Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik, Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Department Barrister Nabeel Awan, Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College Professor Arif Tajammul, Khurram Lodhi from PHIMC, representatives of State Life and Medical Superintendents of private and public sector hospitals attended the meeting.

Yasmin Rashid Sehat Sahulat Card

Punjab to be facilitated with universal health coverage by year-end: minister

PM Khan lauds Pakistani exporters, as India, Bangladesh struggle continue

Tabish Gauhar resigns as SAPM on power

Pakistan successfully conducts test flight of 'Fatah-1' rocket system: ISPR

Congress reconvenes to certify Biden's win after a day of violence and rioting

Machh incident: Protests, sit-ins by Hazara community cripple routine life in Karachi

Twitter removes Trump's tweets, warns of permanent suspension of account for violating rules

Pakistan welcomes second round of Afghan peace talks

Pro-Trump protestors storm US Capitol building

Two top White House officials resign after Capitol violence, more on the way: sources

Twitter, Facebook freeze Trump accounts as tech giants respond to storming of U.S. capitol

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters