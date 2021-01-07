Punjab to be facilitated with universal health coverage by year-end: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has announced that the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) will be provided to the entire population of the province by December 2021.

She was chairing a meeting to review the roadmap for scaling up of Sehat Sahulat Card to general population and provision of universal health coverage to entire population held at Darbar Hall of Civil Secretariat, here on Thursday.

She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar wanted to provide health insurance to every citizen and the Sehat Sahult Program had been introduced for provision of the best possible health services to every citizens of the country.

She said that roadmap had been devised to provide Sehat Sahulat Cards to 22 million families of the province.

The minister said that private hospitals were being engaged along with public sector hospitals in order to facilitate all card holders.

She said that the Punjab Health Initiatives Management Company (PHIMC) had been directed to visit the public and private sector institutions of the province and submit a detailed report.

"This project requires participation and contribution of the entire society," she added.

She said that the UHC would resolve number of health issues in the province.

Punjab Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik, Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Department Barrister Nabeel Awan, Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College Professor Arif Tajammul, Khurram Lodhi from PHIMC, representatives of State Life and Medical Superintendents of private and public sector hospitals attended the meeting.