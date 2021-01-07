ANL 29.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-4.02%)
ASC 16.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.77%)
AVN 89.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.03%)
BOP 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.9%)
BYCO 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.95%)
DGKC 113.42 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (1.68%)
EPCL 49.84 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.78%)
FCCL 21.32 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.76%)
FFBL 25.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
FFL 17.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.86%)
HASCOL 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
HUBC 86.20 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.41%)
HUMNL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.46%)
JSCL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.85%)
KAPCO 36.45 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (5.99%)
KEL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.47%)
MLCF 44.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.71%)
PAEL 42.03 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.79%)
PIBTL 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
POWER 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.75%)
PPL 100.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.22%)
PRL 25.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
PTC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.06%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.88%)
SNGP 47.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
TRG 89.25 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.31%)
UNITY 31.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.37%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
BR100 4,806 Increased By ▲ 18.52 (0.39%)
BR30 24,098 Decreased By ▼ -187 (-0.77%)
KSE100 45,345 Increased By ▲ 191.12 (0.42%)
KSE30 19,008 Increased By ▲ 86.57 (0.46%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sarwar, Shehbaz Gill discuss political situation

  • Governor Punjab said PDM should wait for the 2023 general elections, adding, the PTI would complete its constitutional term.
APP 07 Jan 2021

LAHORE: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr. Shehbaz Gill called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and discussed various issues including political and government affairs during a meeting at the Governor's House, here on Thursday.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) should wait for the 2023 general elections, adding, the PTI would complete its constitutional term.

He said the resignations by the PDM opposition parties would not topple the government but the opposition members would lose their assembly membership.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would not compromise on transparent and impartial accountability, adding that solution to all problems was dialogue, not long marches and sit-ins.

Sarwar said the government would fulfill its responsibility to ensure rule of law and the constitution, adding that people stood by the government’s narrative of the progress and development and had rejected opposition's politics of regression. He said that Pakistan was moving forward successfully today which was not digested by the opponents, claiming no compromise would be made on transparent accountability.

Dr Shahbaz Gill said Prime Minister Imran Khan would not resign nor would there be elections before 2023.

He said the PDM was protesting to protect their self-interests. He said the government would not be intimidated by the opposition’s rallies.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Shehbaz Gill

Sarwar, Shehbaz Gill discuss political situation

PM Khan lauds Pakistani exporters, as India, Bangladesh struggle continue

Tabish Gauhar resigns as SAPM on power

Pakistan successfully conducts test flight of 'Fatah-1' rocket system: ISPR

Congress reconvenes to certify Biden's win after a day of violence and rioting

Machh incident: Protests, sit-ins by Hazara community cripple routine life in Karachi

Twitter removes Trump's tweets, warns of permanent suspension of account for violating rules

Pakistan welcomes second round of Afghan peace talks

Pro-Trump protestors storm US Capitol building

Two top White House officials resign after Capitol violence, more on the way: sources

Twitter, Facebook freeze Trump accounts as tech giants respond to storming of U.S. capitol

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters