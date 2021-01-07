Court adjourns hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills case till Jan 16

LAHORE: An accountability court on Thursday adjourned hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills case against the opposition leader in National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif, and his son, Hamza Shehbaz, till January 16.

Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry conducted the case proceedings, wherein the jail authorities did not produce Hamza Shehbaz

Besides submitting a report, the jail doctor stated that Hamza was facing difficulty in walking as he had pain in his legs. However, the court expressed annoyance over incomplete report and questioned whether Hamza was admitted to the jail hospital.

The jail doctor stated that Hamza was in his cell. He was suffering from weakness after the coronavirus attack and it increased pain in his joints, he added.

At this, the court remarked that these facts were not mentioned in the report, adding that it should be mentioned in the report.

Subsequently, the court granted one-time exemption to Hamza from personal appearance and adjourned hearing till January 16. The court again summoned the NAB witnesses for recording their statements on the next date of hearing.

The court had granted permanent exemption from personal appearance to Shehbaz Sharif in the case.

The court had indicted Hamza and his father, former chief minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif, in the case.

As per the reference, NAB accused Shehbaz Sharif of misuse of authority in Ramzan Sugar Mills case. Shehbaz Sharif allegedly approved an amount of Rs210 million for the construction of a drain to benefit the mills. Hamza has been charged in the case for being the chief executive of the Ramzan Sugar Mills.