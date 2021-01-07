World
Merkel angry, sad after 'rioters' stormed U.S. Capitol
- Merkel called the hundreds of Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol "attackers and rioters".
07 Jan 2021
BERLIN: German Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed anger on Thursday at the storming of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump which she blamed on the fact the U.S. president has failed to recognise his defeat to Democrat Joe Biden.
"We all saw yesterday the unsettling pictures of the storming of the U.S. Congress and these pictures made me angry and also sad," Merkel told a meeting of German conservatives. "I regret that since November President Trump has not acknowledged his defeat and also yesterday."
Merkel called the hundreds of Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol "attackers and rioters" and said she was confident that Biden will be inaugurated as U.S. President in two weeks.
