Telenor Pakistan boost up app's navigation feature

In another effort to bring greater ease to its customers, Telenor Pakistan has partnered with TPL Trakker, which will allow its customers to use detailed, local maps for navigation via the MyTelenor App.

The new app update has been specially mapped for Pakistan to chart out accurate local routes and help the MyTelenor app users navigate through densely populated areas. The update also offers features like comprehensive search, location details, the option to add new locations as well as routing to a location, all within the app.

“The future of accelerated digitalisation is based on strategic partnerships and our latest collaboration with TPL Trakker is a step forward to bring a precise navigation solution to MyTelenor App users” said Umair Mohsin, Chief Marketing Officer Telenor Pakistan at the signing ceremony.

Earlier this year, Telenor Pakistan introduced the ‘PIN IT’ feature that enables crowdsourcing information about timings of local stores, pharmacies and markets. Through integration of TPL Maps for navigation purposes, Telenor Pakistan is providing its customers a holistic experience of location-based services and solutions.

Speaking at the occasion, Sarwar Ali Khan, CEO, TPL Trakker said, “We take pride in partnering with the country’s leading telecom and digital services provider.”