Pakistan condemns Mohmand terrorist attack, urge Afghanistan to take immediate action

Pakistan has called upon Afghanistan to take immediate action against terrorists using Afghan soil for activities against Pakistan.

On Wednesday, terrorists inside Afghanistan fired across the international border on a military post in Mohmand tribal district. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the Pakistani troops responded promptly to the attack. The ISPR added that during the exchange of fire with terrorists, a Frontier Corps (FC) soldier Fazal Wahid was injured and later succumbed to his wounds.

In a statement on Thursday, Foreign Office (FO) has condemned the attack and the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan. FO has called upon the Afghan government to take immediate action against the terrorists and terrorist groups finding sanctuaries in Afghanistan to target Pakistani security forces, Radio Pakistan reported.

In November, an FC soldier embraced martyrdom while two others sustained injuries when terrorists attacked their security check post along the Pak-Afghan border in Balochistan’s Zhob district.

Two members of security forces were martyred and seven others suffered injuries in separate attacks on security posts in Bajaur and North Waziristan tribal districts in October.

"Terrorists fired from across on Pakistan Army post along PAK- Afg Border in Bajaur. Resultantly Havaldar Tanveer embraced Shahadat while one soldier got injured," the ISPR said.