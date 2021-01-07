Twitter limits reach of tweets stoking US Capitol unrest

SAN FRANCISCO: Twitter on Wednesday began limiting the reach of tweets stoking an assault of the US Capitol by a mob intent on overturning the election results.

"We have been significantly restricting engagement with tweets labeled under our Civic Integrity Policy due to the risk of violence," the Twitter support team said.

"This means these labeled tweets will not be able to be replied to, retweeted, or liked."

Twitter and other social platforms were facing challenges amid the unrest after President Donald Trump, a fervent Twitter user, had rallied supporters in the capital city as Congress was set to certify the November election won by Joe Biden.