ANL 30.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.69%)
ASC 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.49%)
ASL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.26%)
AVN 90.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.69%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
BYCO 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (7.95%)
DGKC 111.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.16%)
EPCL 48.49 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (3.94%)
FCCL 21.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.47%)
FFBL 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.7%)
FFL 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.2%)
HASCOL 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.54%)
HUBC 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-2.02%)
HUMNL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.44%)
JSCL 29.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.54%)
KAPCO 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.81%)
KEL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
LOTCHEM 15.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
MLCF 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
PAEL 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER 10.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 100.33 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (1.91%)
PRL 25.34 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.54%)
PTC 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.86%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.63%)
SNGP 47.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.32%)
TRG 88.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.37%)
UNITY 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.95%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.34%)
BR100 4,787 Increased By ▲ 57.86 (1.22%)
BR30 24,285 Increased By ▲ 305.36 (1.27%)
KSE100 45,153 Increased By ▲ 502.99 (1.13%)
KSE30 18,922 Increased By ▲ 212.97 (1.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Pope warns against violence in C.Africa after troubled vote

  • The conflict was revived in the election runup when a coalition of three armed groups tried to advance on the capital Bangui.
AFP 06 Jan 2021

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis on Wednesday urged the people of the Central African Republic to refrain from violence after the deeply troubled country staged disputed elections.

"I follow closely and with concern the events in the Central African Republic where elections were held recently during which the people showed their desire to continue on the path of peace," the pontiff said Wednesday after leading prayers for the feast of Epiphany.

"I ask all parties to join a brotherly and respectful dialogue, to reject hatred and avoid all forms of violence," said Francis, who visited Bangui in November 2015.

Ten opposition candidates called Tuesday for the cancellation of the December 27 vote that saw the re-election of President Faustin Archange Touadera in the coup-prone nation.

In a joint statement they said the polls for president and parliament had been "littered with numerous irregularities" and called for "a straightforward annulment".

They said only around 695,000 of 1.8 million registered voters were able to cast their ballots, equivalent to turnout of 37 percent rather than the 76.31 percent reported by the electoral commission.

The landlocked former French colony is still dealing with the aftershocks of a civil war in 2013 that followed the ousting of Touadera's predecessor Francois Bozize.

The conflict was revived in the election runup when a coalition of three armed groups tried to advance on the capital Bangui.

They were stopped by CAR armed forces and UN peacekeepers as well as heavily armed Russian paramilitaries and Rwandan special forces flown in under bilateral pacts.

But the government accuses Bozize of being behind what it calls an attempted coup.

Pope Francis Central African Republic

Pope warns against violence in C.Africa after troubled vote

Senate polls: SC issues written order into presidential reference

Machh massacre: PM asks Hazara families to bury loved ones, says he will visit Quetta soon

WB expects Pakistan economic growth to average 1.3pc over next two fiscals

Govt relaxes PPRA rules to procure COVID-19 vaccine

Aamir Zulfiqar removed as Islamabad IG, Rehman takes over as new police chief

Little support: US lawmaker moves bill to strip Pakistan of non-NATO ally status

Shabbar Zaidi voice against reversing zero rating for Pakistan exports

Bitcoin breaks above $35,000 to touch new high

Sindh, Punjab collectively report 1714 coronavirus cases in 24 hours

Machh massacre: Traffic chokes, business activity affected as protests continue in Karachi

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters