ANL 30.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.69%)
ASC 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.49%)
ASL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.26%)
AVN 90.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.69%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
BYCO 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (7.95%)
DGKC 111.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.16%)
EPCL 48.49 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (3.94%)
FCCL 21.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.47%)
FFBL 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.7%)
FFL 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.2%)
HASCOL 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.54%)
HUBC 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-2.02%)
HUMNL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.44%)
JSCL 29.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.54%)
KAPCO 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.81%)
KEL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
LOTCHEM 15.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
MLCF 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
PAEL 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER 10.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 100.33 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (1.91%)
PRL 25.34 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.54%)
PTC 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.86%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.63%)
SNGP 47.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.32%)
TRG 88.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.37%)
UNITY 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.95%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.34%)
BR100 4,787 Increased By ▲ 57.86 (1.22%)
BR30 24,285 Increased By ▲ 305.36 (1.27%)
KSE100 45,153 Increased By ▲ 502.99 (1.13%)
KSE30 18,922 Increased By ▲ 212.97 (1.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ossoff claims victory for Democrats in crucial US Senate vote

  • The US media have not yet called the race, and Ossoff's Republican opponent David Perdue has not conceded.
AFP Updated 06 Jan 2021

ATLANTA: Democrat Jon Ossoff on Wednesday claimed victory in the second of two Georgia run-off votes, claiming a win that would give President-elect Joe Biden control of the United States' Senate.

"Georgia, thank so much for the confidence you have placed in me. I am honored by your support, by your confidence, by your trust and I will look forward to serving you," Ossoff said in a televised statement.

The US media have not yet called the race, and Ossoff's Republican opponent David Perdue has not conceded.

In the other Georgia race, Raphael Warnock was projected to defeat Republican Kelly Loeffler, a 50-year-old businesswoman appointed to the Senate, the upper chamber of Congress, in December 2019.

Victory by both Democrats would be a major political upset in a state that has been reliably Republican for two decades, but which Biden won on November 3 as his way to victory against Trump in the presidential race.

It would also send reverberations through Washington, as it would hand Biden's Democrats the levers of power in the executive branch and both chambers of Congress.

Later Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence is to preside over a joint session of Congress to certify the Electoral College vote that confirmed Biden as the winner of the White House.

Trump -- who claims the election was fraudulent -- is planning to address a rally near the White House in protest at the certification, with his supporters gathering downtown amid a heavy police presence.

Dozens of House Republicans and 12 Senate Republicans have said they will raise objections to certification. The move lacks sufficient support and is set to fail.

Democrat Jon Ossoff US Senate vote

Ossoff claims victory for Democrats in crucial US Senate vote

Senate polls: SC issues written order into presidential reference

Machh massacre: PM asks Hazara families to bury loved ones, says he will visit Quetta soon

WB expects Pakistan economic growth to average 1.3pc over next two fiscals

Govt relaxes PPRA rules to procure COVID-19 vaccine

Aamir Zulfiqar removed as Islamabad IG, Rehman takes over as new police chief

Little support: US lawmaker moves bill to strip Pakistan of non-NATO ally status

Shabbar Zaidi voice against reversing zero rating for Pakistan exports

Bitcoin breaks above $35,000 to touch new high

Sindh, Punjab collectively report 1714 coronavirus cases in 24 hours

Machh massacre: Traffic chokes, business activity affected as protests continue in Karachi

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters