Foreign hand involved in recent terrorism activities in Balochistan: Ali Zaidi

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi has said that foreign hand is involved in recent terrorism activities in Balochistan.

Talking to the elders of Hazara community staging sit in against the killing of eleven Coal Miners in Mach in Quetta, he said a planned conspiracy is being hatched by the enemies of Pakistan to deteriorate the law and order situation.

However, he made it clear that all conspiracies against the country will be made foiled. He said the elements behind the Mach incident will not be spared at any cost.

He assured the Hazara community that the Prime Minister will soon visit to Quetta and he will also meet with the bereaved families of the martyrs.

On this occasion, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri and Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistani Syed Zulfikar Bukhari were also present.