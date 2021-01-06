Sports goods exports fall 14.03pc in 5 months

ISLAMABAD: The exports of sports goods witnessed a decrease of 14.03 percent during the first five months of current financial year (2020-21) as compared to the exports of corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan exported sport goods worth US $108.300 million during July-November (2020-21) against the exports of $125.978 million during July-November (2019-20), showing a decline of 14.03 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Among the sports products, the exports of footballs decreased by 23.91 percent as it went down from $70.120 million last year to $53.357 million during the current year.

The gloves exports also declined by 18.62 percent by going down from US $ 34.474 million last year to US $ 28.056 million during the current year, the PBS data revealed.

Likewise, the exports of all other sports goods commodities however witnessed an increase of 25.73 percent by growing from US $ 21.384 million last year to US $ 26.887 million during the current year.

Meanwhile, year-on-year basis, the sports exports declined by 12.95 percent in November 2020 when compared to the export of the same month of last year. The sport goods exports in November 2020 were recorded at $21.230 million against exports of $24.388 million in November 2019.

During the period under review, the footballs and gloves exports decreased by 16.96 and 27.85 percent respectively whereas the exports of all other sports products increased by 18.30 percent.

Meanwhile, on month-on-month basis, the exports of sports however increased by 4.13 percent during November 2020, as compared to the exports of $20.388 million in October 2020, the PBS data revealed.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of footballs and other sports commodities increased by 2.15 percent and 26.51 percent respectively while the exports of gloves declined by 10.73 percent.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country’s merchandize exports increased by 2.21 percent during the first five months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The exports during July-November (2020-21) were recorded at $9.747 billion against the exports of $9.536 billion in July-November (2019-20), showing growth of 2.21 percent according to PBS data.

The imports during the period under review also increased 1.63 percent by going up from $19.175 billion last year to $19.487 billion during the current fiscal year.

Based on the figures, there has been slight increase of 1.05 percent in the trade deficit during the period under review as it was recorded at $9.740 billion as compared to the deficit of $9.639 billion during last year.