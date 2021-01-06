Hungary central bank left rates steady in unanimous Dec decision: minutes

BUDAPEST: The National Bank of Hungary's (NBH) decision to leave interest rates unchanged at the December 15 policy meeting was backed by all rate-setters, the bank said in the minutes of the meeting published on Wednesday.

"If warranted by a change in the outlook for inflation, the (NBH) would be ready to use the appropriate instruments," it said, adding it would maintain a gap between its base rate and the one-week deposit rate as long as justified by inflation risks.

The next policy meeting is due on January 26.