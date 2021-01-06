Home series against South Africa could be Misbah’s last

Following a humiliating defeat against New Zealand, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)’s hierarchy is considering a major overhaul in the team management, with Head Coach Misbah ul Haq under the pump once again.

As per reports, Misbah’s performance as the head coach will be evaluated by the Cricket Committee once he along with the team, who lost Twenty 20 Internationals (T20I) 2-1 and were also clean swept in the recently concluded two-match Test series, arrive from New Zealand.

Saleem Yousuf will head the Cricket Committee that presently includes Ali Naqvi (match officials’ representative), Umar Gul (current cricketers’ representative), Urooj Mumtaz (women cricketers’ representative), and Wasim Akram (former cricketers’ representative).

The PCB was already concerned about the team’s performance in the recent past and the results on New Zealand tour have amplified the board’s reservations with the team management.

Apart from appearing before the Cricket Committee, Misbah along with Bowling Coach Waqar Younis and Batting Coach Younis Khan will hold separate meetings with the PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani.

It was also revealed that an important member of the committee has been tasked with finding a foreign head coach for the national side.

Former England head coach Andy Flower and India’s World Cup-winning coach Gary Kirsten are believed to be in the running to replace Misbah after the South Africa series.

It is believed that home series against South Africa will be Misbah’s last assignment as Head Coach of the team.

Under Misbah, Pakistan played 10 Test matches in which, the Green Shirts managed to win only two, both at home, lost five and three matches ended as a draw. As far as One-day Internationals (ODI) are concerned, Babar Azam-led side played five games, all in Pakistan against Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka. They won four games and suffered a defeat against Zimbabwe.

Furthermore, In T20Is, Pakistan competed in 17 games under Misbah’s coaching. They only won seven, and lost eight including a 3-0 defeat against Sri Lanka. Two matches ended with no result.