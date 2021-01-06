ANL 30.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.69%)
ASC 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.49%)
ASL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.26%)
AVN 90.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.69%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
BYCO 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (7.95%)
DGKC 111.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.16%)
EPCL 48.49 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (3.94%)
FCCL 21.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.47%)
FFBL 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.7%)
FFL 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.2%)
HASCOL 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.54%)
HUBC 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-2.02%)
HUMNL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.44%)
JSCL 29.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.54%)
KAPCO 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.81%)
KEL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
LOTCHEM 15.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
MLCF 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
PAEL 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER 10.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 100.33 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (1.91%)
PRL 25.34 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.54%)
PTC 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.86%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.63%)
SNGP 47.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.32%)
TRG 88.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.37%)
UNITY 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.95%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.34%)
BR100 4,787 Increased By ▲ 57.86 (1.22%)
BR30 24,285 Increased By ▲ 305.36 (1.27%)
KSE100 45,153 Increased By ▲ 502.99 (1.13%)
KSE30 18,922 Increased By ▲ 212.97 (1.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Home series against South Africa could be Misbah’s last

BR Web Desk 06 Jan 2021

Following a humiliating defeat against New Zealand, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)’s hierarchy is considering a major overhaul in the team management, with Head Coach Misbah ul Haq under the pump once again.

As per reports, Misbah’s performance as the head coach will be evaluated by the Cricket Committee once he along with the team, who lost Twenty 20 Internationals (T20I) 2-1 and were also clean swept in the recently concluded two-match Test series, arrive from New Zealand.

Saleem Yousuf will head the Cricket Committee that presently includes Ali Naqvi (match officials’ representative), Umar Gul (current cricketers’ representative), Urooj Mumtaz (women cricketers’ representative), and Wasim Akram (former cricketers’ representative).

The PCB was already concerned about the team’s performance in the recent past and the results on New Zealand tour have amplified the board’s reservations with the team management.

Apart from appearing before the Cricket Committee, Misbah along with Bowling Coach Waqar Younis and Batting Coach Younis Khan will hold separate meetings with the PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani.

It was also revealed that an important member of the committee has been tasked with finding a foreign head coach for the national side.

Former England head coach Andy Flower and India’s World Cup-winning coach Gary Kirsten are believed to be in the running to replace Misbah after the South Africa series.

It is believed that home series against South Africa will be Misbah’s last assignment as Head Coach of the team.

Under Misbah, Pakistan played 10 Test matches in which, the Green Shirts managed to win only two, both at home, lost five and three matches ended as a draw. As far as One-day Internationals (ODI) are concerned, Babar Azam-led side played five games, all in Pakistan against Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka. They won four games and suffered a defeat against Zimbabwe.

Furthermore, In T20Is, Pakistan competed in 17 games under Misbah’s coaching. They only won seven, and lost eight including a 3-0 defeat against Sri Lanka. Two matches ended with no result.

Cricket South Africa Misbah ul Haq New Zealand Pakistan team PAK v SA Cricket Australia

Home series against South Africa could be Misbah’s last

Machh massacre: PM asks Hazara families to bury loved ones, says he will visit Quetta soon

WB expects Pakistan economic growth to average 1.3pc over next two fiscals

Govt relaxes PPRA rules to procure COVID-19 vaccine

Aamir Zulfiqar removed as Islamabad IG, Rehman takes over as new police chief

Little support: US lawmaker moves bill to strip Pakistan of non-NATO ally status

Shabbar Zaidi voice against reversing zero rating for Pakistan exports

Bitcoin breaks above $35,000 to touch new high

Sindh, Punjab collectively report 1714 coronavirus cases in 24 hours

Machh massacre: Traffic chokes, business activity affected as protests continue in Karachi

US welcomes arrest of LeT's Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi by Pakistan

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters