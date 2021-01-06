World
China suspends poultry imports from France due to bird flu
- China banned poultry imports from Ireland in December.
06 Jan 2021
China has stopped poultry imports from France due to highly pathogenic H5N8 bird flu from Jan. 5 to protect the country's animal husbandry sector, the General Administration of Customs said on Wednesday.
China suspends poultry imports from France due to bird flu
