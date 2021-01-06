ANL 30.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.69%)
ASC 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.49%)
ASL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.26%)
AVN 90.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.69%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
BYCO 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (7.95%)
DGKC 111.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.16%)
EPCL 48.49 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (3.94%)
FCCL 21.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.47%)
FFBL 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.7%)
FFL 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.2%)
HASCOL 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.54%)
HUBC 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-2.02%)
HUMNL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.44%)
JSCL 29.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.54%)
KAPCO 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.81%)
KEL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
LOTCHEM 15.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
MLCF 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
PAEL 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER 10.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 100.33 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (1.91%)
PRL 25.34 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.54%)
PTC 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.86%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.63%)
SNGP 47.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.32%)
TRG 88.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.37%)
UNITY 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.95%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.34%)
BR100 4,777 Increased By ▲ 47.89 (1.01%)
BR30 24,165 Increased By ▲ 186.08 (0.78%)
KSE100 45,079 Increased By ▲ 428.8 (0.96%)
KSE30 18,887 Increased By ▲ 178.61 (0.95%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Malaysian Consultative Council for OIC urge UN to intervene to ensure Asiya Andrabi's release

  • The MAPIM has condemned the human rights violations of Kashmiris in IIOJK by Indian forces.
  • The UN was urged to intervene in the case of Andrabi and her associates to ensure the protection of their human rights.
Aisha Mahmood 06 Jan 2021

Malaysian Consultative Council for Islamic Organizations (MAPIM) has called upon the United Nations (UN) to intervene in the case of Kashmiri activist and poli­tical leader, Asiya Andrabi who is incarcerated in the Tihar Jail in India.

In a statement, the MAPIM has condemned the human rights violations of Kashmiris in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) by Indian forces.The council said that India must be held fully responsible for the crimes being committed against humanity in IIOJK.

"India has no right to abrogate Kashmir's autonomous status and it must refer to the UNSC resolution for a plebiscite to be conducted for the people of Kashmir to decide their own future," the MAPIM said.

Voicing their concern, the Malaysian council said that the forced demographic change to alter Kashmir from a Muslim majority populated territory to a Hindu dominated region is a dangerous path, Radio Pakistan reported.

A regional instability will be an imminent outcome if this is not checked, the statement further said. The council also demanded that the concocted charges against Andrabi must be dropped and she should be released unconditionally.

The UN was urged to intervene in the case of Andrabi and her associates to ensure the protection of their human rights. Andrabi has been under illegal and inhuman incarceration for more than 15 years on fabricated charges under draconian laws aimed at perpetuating India’s occupation of IIOJK through brutalisation of Kashmiri people.

India Kashmir UN IIOJK Muslim human rights violation Jammu and Kashmir Asiya Andrabi Malaysian Council MAPIM UNSC resolution

Malaysian Consultative Council for OIC urge UN to intervene to ensure Asiya Andrabi's release

Little support: US lawmaker moves bill to strip Pakistan of non-NATO ally status

Shabbar Zaidi voice against reversing zero rating for Pakistan exports

Bitcoin breaks above $35,000 to touch new high

Sindh, Punjab collectively report 1714 coronavirus cases in 24 hours

Machh massacre: Traffic chokes, business activity affected as protests continue in Karachi

US welcomes arrest of LeT's Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi by Pakistan

US logs more than 3,900 Covid deaths in new 24hr record: Johns Hopkins

UK court to hear bail plea for WikiLeaks' Assange

'Don't leave me this way' sing Britons in Spain as Brexit kicks in

1.5 to 2.5pc growth projection: SBP identifies 2nd Covid-19 wave as downside risk

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters