ANL 30.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.69%)
ASC 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.49%)
ASL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.26%)
AVN 90.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.69%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
BYCO 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (7.95%)
DGKC 111.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.16%)
EPCL 48.49 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (3.94%)
FCCL 21.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.47%)
FFBL 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.7%)
FFL 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.2%)
HASCOL 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.54%)
HUBC 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-2.02%)
HUMNL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.44%)
JSCL 29.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.54%)
KAPCO 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.81%)
KEL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
LOTCHEM 15.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
MLCF 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
PAEL 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER 10.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 100.33 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (1.91%)
PRL 25.34 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.54%)
PTC 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.86%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.63%)
SNGP 47.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.32%)
TRG 88.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.37%)
UNITY 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.95%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.34%)
BR100 4,757 Increased By ▲ 27.7 (0.59%)
BR30 24,067 Increased By ▲ 87.74 (0.37%)
KSE100 44,932 Increased By ▲ 281.34 (0.63%)
KSE30 18,823 Increased By ▲ 113.85 (0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares flat in choppy trading; Reliance, consumer staples stocks weigh

  • By 0515 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.06% to 14,208.65, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.04% at 48,455.71.
Reuters 06 Jan 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares were flat in choppy trading on Wednesday, as losses in Reliance Industries and consumer staples stocks countered positive sentiment surrounding the country's plan to roll out a COVID-19 vaccination programme by next week.

By 0515 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.06% to 14,208.65, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.04% at 48,455.71.

Earlier in the session, both indexes inched higher to hit record levels for the fourth straight session in the new year, extending a months-long rally driven by continued foreign fund inflows and progress on COVID-19 vaccines.

Foreign investors pumped more than $20 billion into Indian equities last year, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

Sentiment on Wednesday was also dented by weakness in broader global markets as investors prepared for a possible Democrat triumph in Senate runoffs in the US battleground state of Georgia.

"There is a little bit of global uncertainty, especially on the Georgia counting," said Samrat Dasgupta, chief executive officer at Esquire Capital Investment Advisors in Mumbai.

"Markets have gone up one way, so there will be some consolidation... they may remain choppy today and tomorrow, and all dips will be bought into."

On Tuesday, India's top health official said the country was set to roll out a COVID-19 vaccination programme by next week, aiming to cover 300 million people by July.

In Mumbai trading, conglomerate Reliance fell 1.3%, while consumer giant ITC shed 1.6%. Both stocks were among the top drags on the Nifty 50.

Titan Company rose 1.3% after reporting strong results in its jewellery and watches and wearables divisions for the third quarter.

Bajaj Finance fell 1.2%. Late on Tuesday, the central bank imposed a penalty of 25 million rupees on Bajaj Finance for violation of various directions, including on the company's recovery and collection methods.

Indian shares COVID19 blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose benchmark S&P BSE Sensex

Indian shares flat in choppy trading; Reliance, consumer staples stocks weigh

Bitcoin breaks above $35,000 to touch new high

Sindh, Punjab collectively report 1714 coronavirus cases in 24 hours

Machh massacre: Traffic chokes, business activity affected as protests continue in Karachi

US welcomes arrest of LeT's Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi by Pakistan

US logs more than 3,900 Covid deaths in new 24hr record: Johns Hopkins

UK court to hear bail plea for WikiLeaks' Assange

'Don't leave me this way' sing Britons in Spain as Brexit kicks in

1.5 to 2.5pc growth projection: SBP identifies 2nd Covid-19 wave as downside risk

Trump says he will speak at Wednesday rally outside the White House

Gulf rivals reconcile at Saudi summit, ending long rift

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters