Sindh, Punjab collectively report 1714 coronavirus cases in 24 hours

Sindh and Punjab have collectively reported 1714 coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours.

Sindh reported 1,049 new cases of the novel coronavirus, raising the provincial tally to 220,501. It also reported 11 more fatalities, taking the provincial death toll to 3,634. So far, 198,577 people have recovered in Sindh from the disease.

Meanwhile, Punjab reported 665 new cases, taking the tally to 142,058. The novel virus also claimed 24 more lives. The death toll now stands at 4,184. Punjab has reported 128,775 recoveries from COVID-19 since the pandemic first emerged in Pakistan.

In the last 24 hours, Pakistan tested 38,917 people for the virus, out of which 2,118 tested positive. The country also reported 52 deaths. taking the national death toll to 10,461. More than 4,000 people have recovered from the virus across the country during the past 24 hours. So far, 448,393 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Pakistan.