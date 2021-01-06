World
Trump signs order banning transactions with 8 Chinese apps including Alipay
- U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order banning transactions with eight Chinese software applications, including Ant Group's Alipay.
06 Jan 2021
WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order banning transactions with eight Chinese software applications, including Ant Group's Alipay.
1.5 to 2.5pc growth projection: SBP identifies 2nd Covid-19 wave as downside risk
Trump signs order banning transactions with 8 Chinese apps including Alipay
Trump says he will speak at Wednesday rally outside the White House
Gulf rivals reconcile at Saudi summit, ending long rift
Dawood seeks zero-rating for textile chain
Six agenda items including NFLP to be considered by ECC today
On basis of AT&C losses: PD accused of carrying out loadshedding
WB sees global output up 4pc in 2021, flags downside risks
Agri package not implemented due to Fakhar’s illness
Economy started to regain its pre-Covid trajectory in Q1FY21: SBP
Procurement of vaccine allowed by Cabinet
Setting up of additional accountability courts: PM wants quick disposal of corruption cases, SC told
Read more stories
Comments