COVID-19 SOPs: PCAA issues revised list of category A,B&C countries

APP 06 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) Tuesday issued a revised list of category A, B&C countries pertaining to international inbound travel to Pakistan in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, which would be valid from January 6.

According to a notification issued here by the authority, international passengers coming from the 23 Category-A countries, including Australia, Cote d’lovire, China, Cuba, Fiji, Finland, Ghana, Iceland, Iraq, Madagascar, Maldives, Myanmar, New Zealand, Qatar, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, South Sudan, Sri Lanka, Togo, Vietnam and Zambia, do not require COVID-19 PCR test before entry into Pakistan.

Explaining the category-B, the authority said the negative COVID-19 PCR test, maximum 96 hours old, was required from the international travelers coming from the countries not specified in the Category-A list.

Currently, the PCAA said, there was no country in the Category-C list.

In this category, all the passengers arriving Pakistan would require submitting COVID-19 PCR test, maximum 96 hours old, before embarking on a travel to Pakistan, besides undergoing a mandatory RT-PCR test after landing in Pakistan.

