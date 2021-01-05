ANL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.46%)
UN must play role for Kashmiris right to self-determination: Malik

  • Rehman Malik said Indian forces had intensified atrocities in IIOJK.
APP 05 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Senator Rehman Malik Tuesday urged the United Nations (UN) for Kashmiris their legitimate right of self-determination in line with the resolutions passed by its Security Council.

Expressing solidarity with Kashmiris on the Day of Right to Self-Determination, he said the international community especially the UN should play their role in giving justice and their birth right of self-determination.

He said today was the 519th darkest day of Indian curfew, oppression and barbarism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the UN must take notice of human rights violations and Modi's atrocities in the occupied valley.

Rehman Malik said Indian forces had intensified atrocities in IIOJK and the valley had become world's largest jail and torching cell with longest curfew in the history.

The Senator said the blood of brave martyrs of Kashmiris would not go waste as sooner or later India would have to give Kashmiris their right of self determination.

“Let's pledge today that we will continue extending all possible support and cooperation to the people of Kashmir in getting their right to self-determination,” he added.

