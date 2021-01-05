ANL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.46%)
ASC 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.97%)
ASL 22.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.24%)
AVN 89.00 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.21%)
BOP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
BYCO 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
DGKC 111.73 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.22%)
EPCL 46.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.3%)
FCCL 21.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFBL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.06%)
FFL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.24%)
HASCOL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.77%)
HUBC 86.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.96%)
HUMNL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.84%)
JSCL 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.19%)
KAPCO 33.78 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (7.48%)
KEL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.33%)
MLCF 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
PAEL 41.90 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (7.02%)
PIBTL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
POWER 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
PPL 98.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.15 (-4.04%)
PRL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (5.39%)
PTC 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.84%)
SILK 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-4.53%)
TRG 88.43 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (3.17%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 4,729 Decreased By ▼ -5.94 (-0.13%)
BR30 23,979 Decreased By ▼ -246.6 (-1.02%)
KSE100 44,650 Decreased By ▼ -36.03 (-0.08%)
KSE30 18,709 Decreased By ▼ -61.5 (-0.33%)
Jan 05, 2021
TSX rises on boost from energy stocks

  • The energy sector rose 2.6% as US crude prices were up 2.6% a barrel, while Brent crude added 2.0%.
  • Oil prices rose on Tuesday as tension simmered following Iran's seizure of a South Korean vessel.
Reuters 05 Jan 2021

Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, helped by energy stocks tracking a rise in oil prices, while fresh coronavirus-led lockdowns in Europe worried investors about its economic impact.

The energy sector rose 2.6% as US crude prices were up 2.6% a barrel, while Brent crude added 2.0%.

Oil prices rose on Tuesday as tension simmered following Iran's seizure of a South Korean vessel and as the OPEC+ group of producers were divided over February output levels.

At 9:35 a.m. ET (14:35 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 41.58 points, or 0.24%, at 17,569.35.

The financials sector gained 0.4%. The industrials sector rose 0.2%.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.9% as gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,949.4 an ounce.

On the TSX, 116 issues were higher, while 98 issues declined for a 1.18-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 19.18 million shares traded.

The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Crescent Point Energy, which jumped 4.6%, and Vermilion Energy , which rose 4.8%.

Silvercorp Metals fell 5.2%, the most on the TSX. The second biggest decliner was SilverCrest Metals, down 3.7%.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Toronto-Dominion Bank, SOPerior Fertilizer Corp and Power Corporation of Canada.

The TSX posted six new 52-week highs and no new lows.

Across all Canadian issues there were 24 new 52-week highs and one new low, with total volume of 37.40 million shares.

