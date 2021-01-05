Markets
Turkish lira's real effective exchange rate at 62.34 in Dec
- November's number was revised as 60.45, the lowest level on record.
- The rate, announced by the central bank, measures the weighted average of domestic prices relative to those of Turkey's trading partners.
05 Jan 2021
ANKARA: The consumer price index-based real effective exchange rate of the Turkish lira stood at 62.34 in December, up from a record low touched a month earlier, central bank data showed on Tuesday.
Turkey's lira lost some 20% of its value against the dollar in 2020.
