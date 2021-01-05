Turkish lira's real effective exchange rate at 62.34 in Dec

ANKARA: The consumer price index-based real effective exchange rate of the Turkish lira stood at 62.34 in December, up from a record low touched a month earlier, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

November's number was revised as 60.45, the lowest level on record.

The rate, announced by the central bank, measures the weighted average of domestic prices relative to those of Turkey's trading partners.

Turkey's lira lost some 20% of its value against the dollar in 2020.