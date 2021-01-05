Bangladesh issues another tender to buy 50,000 tonnes wheat

HAMBURG: Bangladesh's state grains buyer has issued another international tender to purchase 50,000 tonnes of milling wheat, traders said on Tuesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers is Jan. 13, they said.

A previous tender from Bangladesh for 50,000 tonnes of wheat had closed on Jan. 4.

Price offers are sought on CIF liner out terms. These terms include ship unloading costs for the seller.

Shipment is sought 40 days after the date of contract signing. The wheat can be sourced from any worldwide origins except Israel.

Bangladesh has also been a heavy buyer of rice in international markets in recent weeks to cool local prices after floods damaged local crops.