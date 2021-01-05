ANL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.46%)
ASC 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.97%)
ASL 22.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.24%)
AVN 89.00 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.21%)
BOP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
BYCO 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
DGKC 111.73 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.22%)
EPCL 46.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.3%)
FCCL 21.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFBL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.06%)
FFL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.24%)
HASCOL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.77%)
HUBC 86.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.96%)
HUMNL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.84%)
JSCL 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.19%)
KAPCO 33.78 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (7.48%)
KEL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.33%)
MLCF 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
PAEL 41.90 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (7.02%)
PIBTL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
POWER 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
PPL 98.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.15 (-4.04%)
PRL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (5.39%)
PTC 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.84%)
SILK 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-4.53%)
TRG 88.43 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (3.17%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 4,729 Decreased By ▼ -5.94 (-0.13%)
BR30 23,979 Decreased By ▼ -246.6 (-1.02%)
KSE100 44,650 Decreased By ▼ -36.03 (-0.08%)
KSE30 18,709 Decreased By ▼ -61.5 (-0.33%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Turkey targets tax and price rises to lessen inflationary impact

  • Inflation ended 2020 above government forecasts at 14.6%, mainly due to a sharp decline in the lira and surging food prices.
  • Bankers said the government, in a departure from previous years, is hiking taxes and prices on items that account for only a small portion of the inflation basket.
Reuters 05 Jan 2021

ANKARA: Turkish authorities are raising taxes and prices for 2021 only on items that would have a limited impact on inflation, two bankers said on Tuesday.

Inflation ended 2020 above government forecasts at 14.6%, mainly due to a sharp decline in the lira and surging food prices. The central bank has lifted its policy rate by 675 basis points in its last two meetings to 17%, as it aims to bring inflation down to 9.4% by the end of 2021.

Bankers said the government, in a departure from previous years, is hiking taxes and prices on items that account for only a small portion of the inflation basket.

Ankara has recently lowered tax on tobacco products, which account for 5.71% of the inflation basket, while increasing tax on alcoholic beverages or highway tolls, which have a much lower weighting, by 17-26%.

"We are seeing that the state is moving its price hikes to areas that will not have an impact on inflation," one banker said, adding that the strategy would support the central bank's disinflationary policy with only a limited impact on the budget.

A second banker said only the 21.56% rise in gross minimum wage this year would increase inflation, while for all other decisions, inflation was the "sole determinant."

Turkey's EPDK energy regulator hiked the price of electricity for consumers by around 6%, which would add 17 basis points to inflation in January.

BOTAS, Turkey's state natural gas distribution company, raised the price on natural gas for some users by 1%, which would contribute another 2 basis points to inflation.

Inflation is expected to continue rising in the first four months of 2021 but start to decline afterwards. Governor Naci Agbal has said the central bank's main aim is price stability, and that it will also work to build its reserves transparently.

The bank sold off an estimated $130 billion to stabilise the ailing lira, which ended last year down some 20%, leading to a drawdown in net forex reserves.

Data from the central bank showed it had outstanding swap transactions worth a total of $44.04 billion as of Monday.

The bank's net forex reserves stood at $15.53 billion on Dec. 25, down from $41 billion at end-2019, meaning they are now in deeply negative territory once the outstanding swaps are deducted.

Turkey's current account Turkey's lira inflation rate Turkey economy

Turkey targets tax and price rises to lessen inflationary impact

Important step: Pakistan welcomes Saudi Arabia, Qatar's decision to open borders

South Korea sends forces in Persian Gulf after Iran seizes tanker

Clearing backlog of cases: SC directs govt to make 30 accountability courts functional in a month

Indian state bans Islamic schools, drawing criticism

SC orders K-P govt to restore Karak temple in two weeks

FO condemns extra-judicial killings of three more Kashmiris by Indian forces

British PM Boris Johnson orders a national lockdown as COVID-19 variant spreads

Iran confirms now producing 20% enriched uranium

Strait of Hormuz: the world's most important oil artery

Focus on price stability sharpened

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters