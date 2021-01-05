SHC rejects issuing stay order against anti-encroachment drive in Karachi

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday rejected the issuance of stay order against anti-encroachment drive in Karachi.

As per details, the owners of hotels have filed a petition in the SHC to challenge the demolition of restaurants during the drive along Karachi’s Super Highway.

They sought a stay order against the ongoing operation which the court rejected to grant it.

They said that the notice issued to them by the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) was illegal.

In the petition, the hotels’ owners pleaded the court to stop the demolition of the restaurants constructed on the plots ‘being used for both commercial and residential purposes’.

The SHC judge said that the court will listen to the stance of the concerned officials. The high court issued notices to SBCA director-general (DG) and other parties in the case.