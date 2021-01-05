Twitter buys Social Podcasting App Breaker

Twitter announced that it has acquired Breaker, a social broadcasting app, to build Twitter Spaces, the company's new audio-based networking project.

According to this new acquisition deal, Breaker's app will shut down on the 15th of January, 2021 and its team will join Twitter, according to Tech Crunch.

Founded in 2016 by CEO Erik Berlin, Breaker is a popular podcast app, which changed the perception about podcast apps just being a productivity tool by transforming its podcast app into a social space that offers its user the opportunity to build communities and find new experiences.

Erik Berlin also announced the acquisition on the companies blog, explaining that together they hope to build ways for people to communicate better and are looking forward to the future of audio.

“Here at Breaker, we’re truly passionate about audio communication and we’re inspired by the ways Twitter is facilitating public conversations for people around the world,” Berlin says. “We’re impressed by the entrepreneurial spirit at Twitter and enthusiastic about the new experiences that the team is creating.”

Breaker also explained on its blog that people can now transfer their subscriptions to other podcast listening apps like those offered by Apple Inc and Spotify.