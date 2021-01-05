Cold wave like to last few more days in Karachi: Met office

The cold wave in Karachi continued as mercury remained in single digit – 8.5°Celsius – on Tuesday morning.

According to Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD), the maximum temperature during the day could remain between 24 – 26 ºCelsius in the port city today.

Furthermore, the Met office predicted that the ongoing cold wave could last a few more days.

Northerly/Northeasterly winds are blowing in the city with the wind speed 07-09 nautical miles per hour and humidity at 67 percent.

Meanwhile, Rain-thunderstorm (with snowfall over hills) is expected in Islamabad, upper and central Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Isolated heavy falls are also expected in north eastern Punjab, Potohar region and Kashmir.

Cold and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

In past 24 hours, part of upper and central Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir region received rainfall with thunderstorm, snowfall at hills and hailstorm.

Weather remained cold and dry in other parts of the country, whereas severe cold spell continued in northern Balochistan and the Northern Areas.