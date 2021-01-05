ANL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.46%)
ASC 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.97%)
ASL 22.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.24%)
AVN 89.00 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.21%)
BOP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
BYCO 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
DGKC 111.73 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.22%)
EPCL 46.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.3%)
FCCL 21.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFBL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.06%)
FFL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.24%)
HASCOL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.77%)
HUBC 86.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.96%)
HUMNL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.84%)
JSCL 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.19%)
KAPCO 33.78 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (7.48%)
KEL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.33%)
MLCF 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
PAEL 41.90 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (7.02%)
PIBTL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
POWER 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
PPL 98.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.15 (-4.04%)
PRL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (5.39%)
PTC 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.84%)
SILK 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-4.53%)
TRG 88.43 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (3.17%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 4,736 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (0.03%)
BR30 24,135 Decreased By ▼ -90.52 (-0.37%)
KSE100 44,696 Increased By ▲ 9.88 (0.02%)
KSE30 18,734 Decreased By ▼ -35.91 (-0.19%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Cold wave like to last few more days in Karachi: Met office

  • The maximum temperature during the day could remain between 24 – 26 ºCelsius in the port city today.
  • Rain-thunderstorm (with snowfall over hills) is expected in Islamabad, upper and central Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.
BR Web Desk 05 Jan 2021

The cold wave in Karachi continued as mercury remained in single digit – 8.5°Celsius – on Tuesday morning.

According to Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD), the maximum temperature during the day could remain between 24 – 26 ºCelsius in the port city today.

Furthermore, the Met office predicted that the ongoing cold wave could last a few more days.

Northerly/Northeasterly winds are blowing in the city with the wind speed 07-09 nautical miles per hour and humidity at 67 percent.

Meanwhile, Rain-thunderstorm (with snowfall over hills) is expected in Islamabad, upper and central Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Isolated heavy falls are also expected in north eastern Punjab, Potohar region and Kashmir.

Cold and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

In past 24 hours, part of upper and central Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir region received rainfall with thunderstorm, snowfall at hills and hailstorm.

Weather remained cold and dry in other parts of the country, whereas severe cold spell continued in northern Balochistan and the Northern Areas.

Pakistan Karachi rain Winter Cold wave Karachi winter

Cold wave like to last few more days in Karachi: Met office

Indian state bans Islamic schools, drawing criticism

SC orders K-P govt to restore Karak temple in two weeks

FO condemns extra-judicial killings of three more Kashmiris by Indian forces

British PM Boris Johnson orders a national lockdown as COVID-19 variant spreads

Iran confirms now producing 20% enriched uranium

Strait of Hormuz: the world's most important oil artery

Focus on price stability sharpened

In Georgia, Trump pressures Pence, Biden promises 'new day' with Senate runoffs

Japan concerned by Iran's moves on uranium enrichment

Assange case remains threat to investigative journalism: analysts

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters