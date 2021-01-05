ANL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.46%)
Slack Struggles with the First Worldwide Outage of 2021

  • Slack declares a worldwide downtime as the new year witnesses its first major outage
BR Web Desk Updated 05 Jan 2021
Source: Reuters
Source: Reuters

While everyone returns back to work after the first Monday of 2021, Slack has declared a worldwide outage. As their team works to resolve this issue, Slack has been posting updates regarding the issue.

Slack itself posted about the outage at 10:14 a.m. Eastern Time, explaining that "customers may have trouble loading channels or connecting to Slack at this time. Our team is investigating and we will follow up with more information as soon as we have it. We apologize for any disruption caused."

It is not the first time the workplace chat app has witnessed a downtime, ever since it went public during 2019, as reported by Tech Crunch.

It is also important to note that the company announced a deal to sell itself to Salesforce toward the end of 2020, which was regarded as the 8th largest tech acquisition in history.

According to the latest updates on this issue, any customer, who is unable to access Slack, should refresh using CMD/CTRL + SHIFT + O. In case of any further issues, customers should contact the Slack team at [email protected]

