Business & Finance
Roche's tiragolumab receives US breakthrough therapy designation
- The designation had been granted based on results of a phase II CITYSCAPE trial, Roche said.
05 Jan 2021
ZURICH: Drugmaker Roche's novel cancer immunotherapy tiragolumab has been granted breakthrough therapy designation by the US Food and Drug Administration in combination with Roche's Tecentriq in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, the Swiss company said on Tuesday.
The designation had been granted based on results of a phase II CITYSCAPE trial, Roche said.
