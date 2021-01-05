World
UK to toughen COVID-19 border controls soon: Gove
- "We'll be coming forward very shortly with new proposals on how exactly we will make sure that our borders are safe," Gove told Sky News.
05 Jan 2021
LONDON: Britain will shortly publish plans for new border restrictions to limit the spread of COVID-19, Minister for the Cabinet Office Michael Gove said on Tuesday.
"We'll be coming forward very shortly with new proposals on how exactly we will make sure that our borders are safe," Gove told Sky News.
"But the message is very, very clear for UK citizens that they should not be travelling."
SC orders K-P govt to restore Karak temple in two weeks
UK to toughen COVID-19 border controls soon: Gove
FO condemns extra-judicial killings of three more Kashmiris by Indian forces
British PM Boris Johnson orders a national lockdown as COVID-19 variant spreads
Iran confirms now producing 20% enriched uranium
Strait of Hormuz: the world's most important oil artery
Focus on price stability sharpened
In Georgia, Trump pressures Pence, Biden promises 'new day' with Senate runoffs
Japan concerned by Iran's moves on uranium enrichment
Assange case remains threat to investigative journalism: analysts
Health, food to all this year: PM's Office delineates govt's achievements
Developers, builders: Cabinet may approve amnesty scheme today
Read more stories
Comments