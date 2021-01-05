ANL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.46%)
ASC 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.97%)
ASL 22.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.24%)
AVN 89.00 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.21%)
BOP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
BYCO 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
DGKC 111.73 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.22%)
EPCL 46.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.3%)
FCCL 21.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFBL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.06%)
FFL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.24%)
HASCOL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.77%)
HUBC 86.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.96%)
HUMNL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.84%)
JSCL 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.19%)
KAPCO 33.78 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (7.48%)
KEL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.33%)
MLCF 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
PAEL 41.90 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (7.02%)
PIBTL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
POWER 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
PPL 98.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.15 (-4.04%)
PRL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (5.39%)
PTC 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.84%)
SILK 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-4.53%)
TRG 88.43 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (3.17%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 4,735 Decreased By ▼ -0.1 (-0%)
BR30 24,086 Decreased By ▼ -140 (-0.58%)
KSE100 44,690 Increased By ▲ 3.58 (0.01%)
KSE30 18,729 Decreased By ▼ -41.38 (-0.22%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UK to toughen COVID-19 border controls soon: Gove

  • "We'll be coming forward very shortly with new proposals on how exactly we will make sure that our borders are safe," Gove told Sky News.
Reuters 05 Jan 2021

LONDON: Britain will shortly publish plans for new border restrictions to limit the spread of COVID-19, Minister for the Cabinet Office Michael Gove said on Tuesday.

"We'll be coming forward very shortly with new proposals on how exactly we will make sure that our borders are safe," Gove told Sky News.

"But the message is very, very clear for UK citizens that they should not be travelling."

Britain Britain lockdown Minister for the Cabinet Office Michael Gove UK citizens

UK to toughen COVID-19 border controls soon: Gove

FO condemns extra-judicial killings of three more Kashmiris by Indian forces

British PM Boris Johnson orders a national lockdown as COVID-19 variant spreads

Iran confirms now producing 20% enriched uranium

Strait of Hormuz: the world's most important oil artery

Focus on price stability sharpened

In Georgia, Trump pressures Pence, Biden promises 'new day' with Senate runoffs

Japan concerned by Iran's moves on uranium enrichment

Assange case remains threat to investigative journalism: analysts

Health, food to all this year: PM's Office delineates govt's achievements

Developers, builders: Cabinet may approve amnesty scheme today

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters