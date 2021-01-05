ANL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.46%)
Two Barca staff members test positive for Covid-19

  • Barca added that the first team training session planned for Tuesday morning had been postponed.
AFP 05 Jan 2021

BARCELONA: Two members of Barcelona's first team staff have tested positive for coronavirus, the Catalan club announced on Monday.

In a statement, Barca said that "the whole squad will undergo further PCR testing on Tuesday morning local time in line with La Liga protocol".

Barca added that the first team training session planned for Tuesday morning had been postponed.

A new time for the session ahead of Wednesday's La Liga match at Athletic Bilbao is yet to be announced.

Ronald Koeman's side are fifth in the Spanish top flight, 10 points behind league leaders Atletico Madrid having played one game more.

Their match at Bilbao is a rescheduled game from the second round of La Liga fixtures.

