ANL 30.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.33%)
ASC 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.31%)
ASL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.32%)
AVN 89.05 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.26%)
BOP 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.37%)
BYCO 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
DGKC 112.00 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.46%)
EPCL 47.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.94%)
FCCL 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.71%)
FFBL 25.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.11%)
FFL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.65%)
HASCOL 15.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.25%)
HUBC 87.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.85%)
HUMNL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.69%)
JSCL 29.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.93%)
KAPCO 33.78 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (7.48%)
KEL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
MLCF 44.18 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.24%)
PAEL 41.80 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (6.77%)
PIBTL 12.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
POWER 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PPL 99.73 Decreased By ▼ -2.87 (-2.8%)
PRL 24.06 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.61%)
PTC 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.16%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 48.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-3.08%)
TRG 88.22 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (2.93%)
UNITY 30.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.29%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.33%)
BR100 4,745 Increased By ▲ 10.1 (0.21%)
BR30 24,174 Decreased By ▼ -51.74 (-0.21%)
KSE100 44,766 Increased By ▲ 79.94 (0.18%)
KSE30 18,769 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israel's health ministry authorizes use of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

  • The Bank of Israel said on Monday it expects the economy to rebound quickly in 2021 if the country's fast start to vaccinating people against COVID-19 is maintained.
Reuters 05 Jan 2021

US drugmaker Moderna Inc said on Monday that Israel's health ministry had authorized its COVID-19 vaccine, marking the vaccine's third regulatory authorization and the first outside North America.

"Ministry of Health of Israel has secured 6 million doses and first deliveries (are) expected to begin in January," Moderna said in a statement.

Moderna has received authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine in the United States and Canada and additional authorizations are currently under review in the European Union, Singapore, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Israel has begun to vaccinate its population at one of the quickest rates in the world, and it aims to reach all vulnerable citizens by late January. Authorities started vaccinations on Dec. 19 using the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

The Bank of Israel said on Monday it expects the economy to rebound quickly in 2021 if the country's fast start to vaccinating people against COVID-19 is maintained.

Moderna said separately on Monday it would produce at least 600 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in 2021, up by 100 million doses from its previous forecast. The company was working to invest and hire in order to deliver up to 1 billion doses this year.

Moderna has so far supplied about 18 million doses to the US government as part of a deal for 200 million doses. It has also signed a deal with the Canadian government for 40 million doses.

Canada Moderna BioNTech Pfizer COVID19 Canada GDP Bank of Israel US drugmaker Moderna Inc regulatory authorization Israel's health ministry

Israel's health ministry authorizes use of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

Strait of Hormuz: the world's most important oil artery

Focus on price stability sharpened

In Georgia, Trump pressures Pence, Biden promises 'new day' with Senate runoffs

Japan concerned by Iran's moves on uranium enrichment

Assange case remains threat to investigative journalism: analysts

Health, food to all this year: PM's Office delineates govt's achievements

Developers, builders: Cabinet may approve amnesty scheme today

Presidential reference on Senate elections: SC issues notices to Speakers, Senate chairman, others

Motion against NAB disposed of

PSA, Fiat Chrysler investors approve mega-merger

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters