Mexico reports 6,464 new coronavirus cases, 544 deaths
- The real number of infected people and deaths is likely significantly higher than the official count, the health ministry has said.
05 Jan 2021
MEXICO CITY: Mexico's health ministry on Monday reported 6,464 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 544 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 1,455,219 infections and 127,757 deaths.
The real number of infected people and deaths is likely significantly higher than the official count, the health ministry has said.
