ANL 30.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.33%)
ASC 15.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.11%)
ASL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.32%)
AVN 89.23 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.47%)
BOP 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.37%)
BYCO 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
DGKC 111.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.19%)
EPCL 47.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.94%)
FCCL 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.71%)
FFBL 25.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.99%)
FFL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.65%)
HASCOL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.38%)
HUBC 87.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.85%)
HUMNL 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (7.52%)
JSCL 29.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.02%)
KAPCO 33.78 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (7.48%)
KEL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
MLCF 44.16 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.19%)
PAEL 41.90 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (7.02%)
PIBTL 12.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
PPL 99.43 Decreased By ▼ -3.18 (-3.1%)
PRL 24.06 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.61%)
PTC 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.73%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
SNGP 48.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-3.2%)
TRG 88.25 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (2.96%)
UNITY 30.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.33%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 4,745 Increased By ▲ 9.59 (0.2%)
BR30 24,161 Decreased By ▼ -64.68 (-0.27%)
KSE100 44,767 Increased By ▲ 80.24 (0.18%)
KSE30 18,768 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-0.01%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Mexico reports 6,464 new coronavirus cases, 544 deaths

  • The real number of infected people and deaths is likely significantly higher than the official count, the health ministry has said.
Reuters 05 Jan 2021

MEXICO CITY: Mexico's health ministry on Monday reported 6,464 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 544 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 1,455,219 infections and 127,757 deaths.

The real number of infected people and deaths is likely significantly higher than the official count, the health ministry has said.

Coronavirus Pfizer Mexico's health ministry Biotech

Mexico reports 6,464 new coronavirus cases, 544 deaths

Strait of Hormuz: the world's most important oil artery

Focus on price stability sharpened

In Georgia, Trump pressures Pence, Biden promises 'new day' with Senate runoffs

Japan concerned by Iran's moves on uranium enrichment

Assange case remains threat to investigative journalism: analysts

Health, food to all this year: PM's Office delineates govt's achievements

Developers, builders: Cabinet may approve amnesty scheme today

Presidential reference on Senate elections: SC issues notices to Speakers, Senate chairman, others

Motion against NAB disposed of

PSA, Fiat Chrysler investors approve mega-merger

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters