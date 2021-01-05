ANL 30.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.53%)
ASC 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.98%)
ASL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.32%)
AVN 88.74 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.91%)
BOP 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.27%)
BYCO 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
DGKC 112.08 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.53%)
EPCL 47.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.05%)
FCCL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.94%)
FFBL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.91%)
FFL 16.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.25%)
HUBC 87.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.7%)
HUMNL 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (9.74%)
JSCL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.86%)
KAPCO 33.78 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (7.48%)
KEL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.27%)
LOTCHEM 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
MLCF 44.20 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.28%)
PAEL 41.67 Increased By ▲ 2.52 (6.44%)
PIBTL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
PPL 99.41 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-3.11%)
PRL 24.02 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (4.43%)
PTC 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
SILK 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-3.06%)
TRG 87.85 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (2.5%)
UNITY 30.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.46%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 4,740 Increased By ▲ 4.64 (0.1%)
BR30 24,156 Decreased By ▼ -70.41 (-0.29%)
KSE100 44,734 Increased By ▲ 47.36 (0.11%)
KSE30 18,757 Decreased By ▼ -13.33 (-0.07%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South Korea stocks pull back from record high, tracking Wall Street

  • The country's president said the government will take more measures to stabilise the housing market and to support those vulnerable to job insecurity.
Reuters 05 Jan 2021

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

South Korean shares pulled back from a record-high on Tuesday, tracking Wall Street losses on uncertainties about Senate runoffs in Georgia. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield weakened.

The benchmark KOSPI edged down 0.29 points, or 0.03%, to 2,943.70 by 0231 GMT, after falling as much as 0.77% in early trade.

Major heavyweights were trading mixed: Chip giant Samsung Electronics was falling 0.7%, while its peer SK Hynix jumped 1.98%.

The future of Democrat President-elect Joe Biden's agenda hinges on Tuesday's two Senate runoff races in Georgia.

Meanwhile, Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps seized a South Korean-flagged tanker in Gulf waters and detained its crew, Iranian media said on Monday, amid tensions between Tehran and Seoul over Iranian funds frozen in South Korean banks due to US sanctions.

South Korea reported 715 new coronavirus cases for Monday, much less than 1,020 a day earlier and from the peak in recent weeks, as the health ministry sees the worst of the third wave of coronavirus infections being contained.

The country's president said the government will take more measures to stabilise the housing market and to support those vulnerable to job insecurity.

The won was quoted at 1,084.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.20% lower than its previous close.

In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,084.2, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,083.4. In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.05 points to 111.57.

The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.7 basis points to 0.946%.

South Korean shares Wall Street benchmark KOSPI SK Hynix Global coronavirus infections

South Korea stocks pull back from record high, tracking Wall Street

Strait of Hormuz: the world's most important oil artery

Focus on price stability sharpened

In Georgia, Trump pressures Pence, Biden promises 'new day' with Senate runoffs

Japan concerned by Iran's moves on uranium enrichment

Assange case remains threat to investigative journalism: analysts

Health, food to all this year: PM's Office delineates govt's achievements

Developers, builders: Cabinet may approve amnesty scheme today

Presidential reference on Senate elections: SC issues notices to Speakers, Senate chairman, others

Motion against NAB disposed of

PSA, Fiat Chrysler investors approve mega-merger

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters