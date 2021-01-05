Markets
Palm oil eases from near 10-month highs tracking weaker Dalian oils
05 Jan 2021
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures snapped a four-day rise on Tuesday, tracking lower rival Dalian oils, but underpinnned by concerns over lower December end-stocks and production.
The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 31 ringgit, or 0.83%, to 3,693 ringgit ($921.41) a tonne during early trade.
Palm rose 3.4% in the previous session to hit its highest since February 2011.
The Malaysian Palm Oil Board is expected to announce its December supply and demand data next week, but traders and analysts are anticipating a deep cut in supply.
