ANL 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.62%)
ASC 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.72%)
ASL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.32%)
AVN 88.67 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.83%)
BOP 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.27%)
BYCO 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
DGKC 112.28 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.71%)
EPCL 47.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.05%)
FCCL 21.48 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.08%)
FFBL 25.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.83%)
FFL 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.53%)
HASCOL 15.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.25%)
HUBC 87.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.96%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (8.55%)
JSCL 29.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.02%)
KAPCO 33.78 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (7.48%)
KEL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.27%)
LOTCHEM 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
MLCF 44.21 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.31%)
PAEL 41.64 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (6.36%)
PIBTL 12.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
PPL 99.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-3.02%)
PRL 24.06 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.61%)
PTC 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3%)
TRG 87.97 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (2.64%)
UNITY 30.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.33%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 4,740 Increased By ▲ 4.73 (0.1%)
BR30 24,155 Decreased By ▼ -71.07 (-0.29%)
KSE100 44,727 Increased By ▲ 40.66 (0.09%)
KSE30 18,756 Decreased By ▼ -14.67 (-0.08%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Asian markets fall after virus, vote worries hit Wall St

  • Bitcoin was sitting at $32,400 after seeing recent wild swings, that saw it hit a record near $35,000 before diving to $28,000 within the space of a day.
AFP 05 Jan 2021

HONG KONG: Asian markets mostly fell Tuesday following a sharp pullback on Wall Street as investors were spooked by a coronavirus surge, new lockdowns, a slow vaccine rollout and uncertainty over US Senate elections.

While analysts are broadly upbeat about the long-term outlook this year, the nascent inoculation programmes have yet to have an impact, meaning the first few months of the year will likely be bumpy.

And the task ahead was laid bare by data showing almost 280,000 Americans were infected in one day, while the country's death toll passed 300,000.

And as a new, potentially more transmissible strain rampages around the world, governments are being forced to tighten containment measures again, with England going into a six-week full lockdown after officials warned hospitals could soon face collapse.

Such measures are fuelling concerns the already stuttering economic recovery could be jolted off course in the first quarter, while the rollout of vaccines has been slower than hoped, adding to the market jitters.

"The first quarter will no doubt be tough; the spread has been horrific throughout the festive period and restrictions are being tightened and extended," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA.

"The toll on the economy will be significant but, thanks to the vaccine, consigned mostly to the first quarter."

All three main indexes on Wall Street fell more than one percent, having ended 2020 at or near record highs, with dealers there also keeping tabs on runoff senate elections in Georgia, which will decide the balance of power in the upper house of Congress.

Both Democratic candidates hold narrow leads going into the vote Tuesday, and observers said there are concerns on trading floors that a win for the party would give them control of Capitol Hill and power to pass market-unfriendly measures such as tax hikes and tighter regulation.

Markets have been buoyed in recent months by the prospect of Republicans holding the Senate and provide a check on the Democrats but analysts said a "blue wave" scenario has spooked investors.

Light at end of the tunnel

"To date, investors are comfortable with a Republican-controlled Senate that would offer a balance against the potentially more progressive agenda of the Democrats under President-elect (Joe) Biden," said Axi strategist Stephen Innes.

"If the Democratic Party (controls) both houses, we could see an equity market correction, especially if investors worry that such checks and balances around tax and tech regulation will disappear. "This will have an important impact on the expansiveness or limits on the Biden presidency over the next two years. The bottom line is the market hates uncertainty."

However, Gorilla Trades strategist Ken Berman added: "Most analysts agree that a Democratic sweep would pose a risk for stocks, but with all the positive trends in mind, it's unlikely that bulls will have to deal with anything more than an orderly correction in stocks."

Asian equities struggled Tuesday. Tokyo, Hong Kong, Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Shanghai, Manila and Jakarta all fell, though there were gains in Taipei, Bangkok and Wellington.

But analysts remain upbeat about the future. "The light at the end of the tunnel is there for all to see and it grows brighter by the week," said Berman.

"There have been setbacks -- new variants, for example -- which are undoubtedly a blow and there may be more. But as things stand, there's plenty of reason for optimism this year, which will make a nice change compared to the one we've just slammed the door shut on."

Oil prices edged up slightly but remained under pressure from immediate worries about demand as containment measures go into force, while dealers were also fretting after a meeting of OPEC and other top producers ended without agreement on new output levels for next month.

Bitcoin was sitting at $32,400 after seeing recent wild swings, that saw it hit a record near $35,000 before diving to $28,000 within the space of a day.

lockdown Wall St Georgia Tokyo OANDA coronavirus case Craig Erlam Axi strategist Stephen Innes Asian share markets

Most Asian markets fall after virus, vote worries hit Wall St

Strait of Hormuz: the world's most important oil artery

Focus on price stability sharpened

In Georgia, Trump pressures Pence, Biden promises 'new day' with Senate runoffs

Japan concerned by Iran's moves on uranium enrichment

Assange case remains threat to investigative journalism: analysts

Health, food to all this year: PM's Office delineates govt's achievements

Developers, builders: Cabinet may approve amnesty scheme today

Presidential reference on Senate elections: SC issues notices to Speakers, Senate chairman, others

Motion against NAB disposed of

PSA, Fiat Chrysler investors approve mega-merger

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters